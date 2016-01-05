Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    TVET sector issues placed under the spotlight

    3 Mar 2025
    3 Mar 2025
    Critical issues affecting Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students were at the core of a meeting between Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane and the South African Technical Vocational Education and Training Student Association (Satvetsa).
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Held at Mpumalanga University, the meeting focused on adjustments in TVET student living allowances, payment of 2024 outstanding student allowances, and payment of 2025 student allowances among others.

    On the issue of adjustments in TVET student living allowances, it was resolved that parity between TVET and university living allowances should be established while on the matter of the payment of 2024 outstanding student allowances, it was agreed that all outstanding 2024 student allowances will be processed by 25 February.

    On the payment of 2025 student allowances, the Minister said allowances for the 2025 academic year will be processed next week, subject to receiving registration data from colleges.

    At Monday’s meeting, the payment for student accommodation matter was under the microscope with the resolution being that all outstanding student accommodation fees will be processed by 25 February 2025.

    On the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Appeals Process, it was resolved that the Appeals Committee will convene before Friday, 28 February 2025, to finalise all outstanding appeals.

    On pending examinations results, the resolution was that the the mop-up process for all pending results will be completed by Wednesday, 26 February and that the process will be followed by Umalusi's approval of the results by Friday, 28 February.

    Other issues discussed include the representation on the NSFAS board with the resolution being that SATVETSA will nominate a candidate to represent the TVET sector on the NSFAS board.

    “The resolutions … represent a significant step towards addressing the systemic issues within the TVET sector,” said the Minister in a statement on Thursday adding that the Ministry, in collaboration with Satvetsa and other stakeholders, is committed to implementing these resolutions without delay.

    “The ministry acknowledges students' frustrations and remains dedicated to fostering a functional, fair, and transparent TVET system. Regular progress updates will be provided to ensure that commitments made in this agreement translate into real, tangible improvements in the lives of TVET students,” it said.

    technical vocational education and training, Nobuhle Nkabane
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
