False Bay TVET College: Powering artisan careers locally and globally

As South Africa seeks innovative ways to combat youth unemployment and build an inclusive, skilled workforce, False Bay TVET College has emerged as a national beacon of progress – delivering on the Department of Higher Education and Training’s mission to expand access to technical and vocational education and create pathways to meaningful employment.

With a dual focus on vocational and occupational training qualifications, all fully accredited and nationally recognised, False Bay TVET College is redefining the artisan journey. Learners are supported from their very first application through to their final trade test, hosted at the College’s Decentralised Trade and Level Testing Centre, a purpose-built facility that ensures efficient, high-quality assessment for artisan certification.

Skills for today and tomorrow

False Bay TVET College doesn’t just offer training, it offers transformation. Its programmes are aligned with South Africa’s Occupations in High Demand (OHD) list, ensuring that graduates are equipped with skills that matter, now and in the future. The college holds prestigious Centre of Specialisation (CoS) status in rigging and mechanical fitting, and leads emerging sectors through cutting-edge qualifications in boatbuilding and solar photovoltaic systems, both key contributors to the green and oceans economy.

Deputy Principal Christiana Nel, who leads the college’s partnerships unit, said: “We are intentional about aligning our qualifications with national priorities and global trends. The green and oceans economy is a space where South Africa can lead, and False Bay TVET College is preparing the skilled workforce to make that leadership possible. Through strong partnerships and future-focused training, we are creating opportunities that extend well beyond our borders.”

At the heart of its success is a holistic teaching and learning model. Lecturing staff are industry-active professionals, continuously updating their expertise to reflect real-world advancements. Students train in real workshops that simulate the conditions and challenges of modern worksites, allowing them to build not just technical ability, but also the soft skills and workplace readiness that employers demand.

International impact: The Moving North Project

This excellence has garnered global recognition. As the host of the German language training and a strategic implementation partner in the Moving North Pilot Project, False Bay TVET College is playing a central role in reshaping international labour mobility. The project, launched in September 2024 by Germany’s Ems-Achse initiative, facilitates the placement of skilled South African artisans into high-demand sectors of the German economy.

The first cohort, comprising 11 artisans, including five women and six men aged 23 to 44, includes proud graduates of False Bay TVET College. They hold Red Seal trade certifications and have attained A2-level German proficiency, meeting Germany’s stringent visa and employment requirements. Their trades, mechanical fitting, metal machining, and fitting and turning, address urgent gaps in Germany’s workforce, with employment contracts that officially began on 1 May 2025.

Transforming perceptions, delivering value

More than a recruitment pipeline, Moving North is a people-centred, sustainable mobility initiative. Participants benefit from comprehensive support, including cultural orientation, housing, and financial literacy, all funded by German companies and supported by South African partners. The project challenges outdated perceptions of artisan trades, repositioning them as respected, mobile, and economically viable careers.

“This partnership is a blueprint for responsible globalisation. It’s not about quick fixes – it’s about lasting impact. We are building careers, strengthening industries, and shaping futures,” said Cristine Wekenborg, spokesperson for Ems-Achse.

Partnering for South Africa’s skills revolution

False Bay TVET College’s leadership goes beyond programme delivery. It fosters meaningful partnerships with local industry for student placements, apprenticeships, and workplace exposure, while also opening global pathways through strategic collaborations like this one with Germany. Its proven model ensures that every student is prepared for the realities of both local and international employment.

As the preferred TVET partner for projects of this scale, False Bay TVET College invites businesses, in South Africa and abroad, to collaborate on expanding employment pathways, closing skills gaps, and building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

For more information on Moving North: Journey to Germany: Trade Tested Artisans Wanted.



