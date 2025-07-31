South Africa
    Call for applications: External member - audit and risk committee, False Bay TVET College

    False Bay College serves communities across the South Peninsula, as well as Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha. The college has five campuses: Muizenberg, Westlake, Fish Hoek, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
    31 Jul 2025
    The college council, which draws its mandate from the Continuing Education and Training (CET) Act No 16 OF 2006 (as amended) is the governance body within the college.

    The council wishes to appoint a chartered accountant to its audit and risk committee (ARC) as the Independent Member of ARC to end May 2029, subject to ministerial approval.

    The ARC is responsible for ensuring that:

  • Annual financial statements are compiled in accordance with GRAP.
  • Proper accounting records are maintained, and appropriate accounting policies are adopted.
  • Effective systems of risk management and internal controls are in place and maintained by management; and
  • the college complies with ethics and best corporate governance practices.

    Requirements:

    a) A relevant postgraduate qualification in accounting / financial management / auditing or related field.
    b) A current or retired CA in good standing
    c) 10 years’ financial management, governance and compliance, audit, or related experience in ad
    d) Knowledge and understanding of the PFMA and Treasury Regulations.
    e) Knowledge and understanding of corporate governance principles and practices, including the King Code/s; and
    f) Knowledge of TVET Colleges will be advantageous.
    g) Demonstrable experience (at least three years) of serving in a board, audit and risk committee or other such governance structure. Experience in the public sector will be advantageous.

    Applications, with CV and motivation, must be submitted to the college governance officer at az.gro.yabeslaf@notyalc.yelreveb by no later than 12pm, Monday 11 August 2025.

    Applications from the Indian, Coloured and White designated groups are encouraged to apply.

    For further information please contact False Bay College at telephone: 0217870800 or email: az.gro.yabeslaf@notyalc.yelreveb

    For more information about False Bay TVET College, visit www.falsebaycollege.co.za

