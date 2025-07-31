More #WPRDAY2025
Call for applications: External member - audit and risk committee, False Bay TVET College
The college council, which draws its mandate from the Continuing Education and Training (CET) Act No 16 OF 2006 (as amended) is the governance body within the college.
The council wishes to appoint a chartered accountant to its audit and risk committee (ARC) as the Independent Member of ARC to end May 2029, subject to ministerial approval.
The ARC is responsible for ensuring that:
Requirements:
a) A relevant postgraduate qualification in accounting / financial management / auditing or related field.
b) A current or retired CA in good standing
c) 10 years’ financial management, governance and compliance, audit, or related experience in ad
d) Knowledge and understanding of the PFMA and Treasury Regulations.
e) Knowledge and understanding of corporate governance principles and practices, including the King Code/s; and
f) Knowledge of TVET Colleges will be advantageous.
g) Demonstrable experience (at least three years) of serving in a board, audit and risk committee or other such governance structure. Experience in the public sector will be advantageous.
Applications, with CV and motivation, must be submitted to the college governance officer at az.gro.yabeslaf@notyalc.yelreveb by no later than 12pm, Monday 11 August 2025.
Applications from the Indian, Coloured and White designated groups are encouraged to apply.
For further information please contact False Bay College at telephone: 0217870800 or email: az.gro.yabeslaf@notyalc.yelreveb
For more information about False Bay TVET College, visit www.falsebaycollege.co.za
