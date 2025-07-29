Call for service providers: Training, mentorship and business support for CFERI beneficiaries

False Bay TVET College invites service providers in the training, mentorship, coaching, and business development categories to register on the college’s supplier database.

These services are required to support the Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator (CFERI) beneficiaries and partners.

We are seeking qualified providers who can contribute to the growth and development of aspiring entrepreneurs through impactful training and support services.

Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs

The mission of the Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator (CFERI) is to ignite entrepreneurial thinking across vocational and occupational programmes at False Bay TVET College.

We aim to inspire and equip young graduates to see entrepreneurship as a viable and exciting career path - offering formal training, practical business experience, and ongoing support.

The CFERI also extends its impact by supporting existing small businesses in the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain areas, helping build a thriving, inclusive entrepreneurial economy.

Are you passionate about empowering small businesses and startups?

Join the movement to grow South Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs!

False Bay TVET College’s Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator is calling on dynamic, passionate service providers to register on our Preferred Supplier Database.

If your business offers related services or products this is your opportunity to contribute to meaningful change while advancing your business growth.

Become part of a vibrant ecosystem of partners committed to nurturing small businesses and empowering startup entrepreneurs.

Training services – Enterprise and entrepreneurship training programme facilitators



Innovation and technology - Programmes service providers



Quality management services



Business mentors and coaches



Life coaches



Social media content creators



Business consulting services



Entrepreneurial programmes short skills



Curriculum development specialist



Business operations and systems



Legal expertise and services



Bookkeeping and accounting services



Project management support



Business development support services



Social media marketing services



Brand specialist



Regulatory and compliance expertise and services



Website development and maintenance



E-commerce support



Marketing and advertising



Photography and videography



Event planning



Communications services



Cyber security specialist

