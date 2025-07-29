South Africa
Education Skills Training
    Call for service providers: Training, mentorship and business support for CFERI beneficiaries

    False Bay TVET College invites service providers in the training, mentorship, coaching, and business development categories to register on the college’s supplier database.
    False Bay College
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Call for service providers: Training, mentorship and business support for CFERI beneficiaries

    These services are required to support the Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator (CFERI) beneficiaries and partners.

    We are seeking qualified providers who can contribute to the growth and development of aspiring entrepreneurs through impactful training and support services.

    Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs

    The mission of the Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator (CFERI) is to ignite entrepreneurial thinking across vocational and occupational programmes at False Bay TVET College.

    We aim to inspire and equip young graduates to see entrepreneurship as a viable and exciting career path - offering formal training, practical business experience, and ongoing support.

    The CFERI also extends its impact by supporting existing small businesses in the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain areas, helping build a thriving, inclusive entrepreneurial economy.

    Are you passionate about empowering small businesses and startups?

    Join the movement to grow South Africa’s next generation of entrepreneurs!

    False Bay TVET College’s Centre for Entrepreneurship – Rapid Incubator is calling on dynamic, passionate service providers to register on our Preferred Supplier Database.

    If your business offers related services or products this is your opportunity to contribute to meaningful change while advancing your business growth.

    Become part of a vibrant ecosystem of partners committed to nurturing small businesses and empowering startup entrepreneurs.

  • Training services – Enterprise and entrepreneurship training programme facilitators
  • Innovation and technology - Programmes service providers
  • Quality management services
  • Business mentors and coaches
  • Life coaches
  • Social media content creators
  • Business consulting services
  • Entrepreneurial programmes short skills
  • Curriculum development specialist
  • Business operations and systems
  • Legal expertise and services
  • Bookkeeping and accounting services
  • Project management support
  • Business development support services
  • Social media marketing services
  • Brand specialist
  • Regulatory and compliance expertise and services
  • Website development and maintenance
  • E-commerce support
  • Marketing and advertising
  • Photography and videography
  • Event planning
  • Communications services
  • Cyber security specialist
  • Business insurance services

    Register your business now! Click here to complete the online Supplier Registration Form: False Bay TVET College

    All vendor registration forms will be vetted by the Fales Bay TVET College Supply Chain Management Department.

    For more information, contact the Centre for Entrepreneurship - Rapid Incubator on 021 201 1215.

    False Bay College
    False Bay College offers quality, accredited, vocational, occupational and skills programmes in a range of fields, designed with Industry to meet the skills shortages of South Africa.
