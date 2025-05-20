Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comFundiConnectFalse Bay CollegeSACAPNorth-West University (NWU)Varsity VibeRichfieldImpaqHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaCambriLearnEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Education Skills Training

    UJ, Google partnership to boost cybersecurity skills, youth employment

    In response to South Africa's growing cybersecurity crisis, the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has partnered with Google.org to launch a Cybersecurity Seminars Programme, which aims to equip learners with critical digital security skills while supporting local businesses.
    20 May 2025
    20 May 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    Backed by a $500,000 (R4m) grant from Google.org, the two-year programme will train 100 unemployed graduates and matriculants from underserved provinces, empowering them to assist 125 SMEs in strengthening their cyber defences.

    According to Interpol, South Africa ranks among the top three in the world for cybercrime. SMEs, which make up over 90% of South African businesses, are particularly at risk due to limited resources and cybersecurity awareness.

    Hands-on training

    The Cybersecurity Seminars Programme directly tackles this gap by combining education with real-world application. Participants will receive hands-on training in threat detection, risk management, and data protection before working directly with SMEs to implement security improvements.

    Aligned with UJ’s strategic focus on the Technology of the Future and 4IR, the programme is designed to create long-term economic resilience.

    “Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT issue, but it’s a business survival skill,” explains Carol Keshy, acting director: Centre for Entrepreneurship. “By training young professionals and deploying them within vulnerable SMEs, we’re addressing unemployment while strengthening digital security at the community level.”

    Google.org’s support highlights the importance of collaborative solutions in tackling digital inequities. “By investing in cybersecurity education, Google.org helps build a safer internet for everyone,” says Prof Stella Bvuma, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Champion for the programme.

    Employment opportunities

    Beyond upskilling participants, the initiative opens doors to employment in one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. With over 20,000 cybersecurity jobs unfilled in South Africa, graduates of the programme will be well-positioned to enter a high-demand field.

    For SMEs, the benefits are equally significant. “Many small businesses lack the budget for dedicated cybersecurity staff,” says Bvuma. “Having trained professionals assess their vulnerabilities and recommend solutions is a game-changer.”

    The UJ-Google.org Cybersecurity Seminars Programme represents a proactive response to one of South Africa’s most pressing economic and technological challenges. By merging education, employment, and enterprise support, it sets a precedent for how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change.

    Prof Bvuma concludes: “When we invest in cybersecurity skills, we’re not just protecting data, we’re securing livelihoods, businesses, and the future of our digital economy.”

    Read more: University of Johannesburg, youth employment, cybersecurity training, Johannesburg Business School, Google.org
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz