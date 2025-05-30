Marketing & Media Marketing
    Olympian Caitlin Rooskrantz earns marketing degree

    South African Olympian and artistic gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz has added another major achievement to her name—a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management from the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
    30 May 2025
    Olympian Caitlin Rooskrantz has graduated from UJ. Source: UJ.
    Olympian Caitlin Rooskrantz has graduated from UJ. Source: UJ.

    Known for her discipline and focus in sport, Rooskrantz balanced the demands of international competition with her academic journey, completing her degree through UJ’s College of Business and Economics.

    "I chose to study marketing—so I can one day empower young athletes in all kinds of sports to grow their personal brands and create a meaningful presence," said Rooskrantz in an interview with her Almer Mater.

    Her studies have inspired her to consider a future that combines her passion for sport with strategic marketing, including building platforms that support and promote the next generation of athletes.

    She added in a post on social media: “This graduation is a testament to God’s hand over my life and the support He has blessed me with through so many incredible people. For those who know, this journey has been challenging in more ways than one, and there were many times I wasn’t sure I’d see it through.

    While studying full-time, I experienced some of the most fruitful and rewarding years in my career—becoming African Champion, winning a Commonwealth Games medal, and competing in my second Olympic Games, among many other blessings.

    Graduating has been one of the greatest blessings of all—especially achieving 13 distinctions throughout my degree. It truly takes a village, and I’m forever grateful for mine.”

