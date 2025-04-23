ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
    ICT 4th Industrial Revolution

    UJ opens new education centre with focus on AI, VR

    The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has launched the Centre for Advanced Learning Technologies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (Caltsteam).
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The centre will focus on using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and machine learning in STEAM education.

    "Caltsteam is not merely a research centre, but rather a living ecosystem of innovation where future-facing learning tools are conceived, developed, and implemented.

    "These efforts are aimed at bridging the digital divide and ensuring that both educators and students are empowered to succeed in a technology-intensive world," UJ said in a press statement.

    At the heart of this vision is the application of AI and immersive learning to teacher development.

    UJ’s Bachelor of Education students now engage in AI-driven simulations and VR classroom environments that provide practical teaching experience before they even step into physical classrooms.

    These digital platforms are further enhanced by AI-powered analytics that track student engagement and tailor instruction to individual learning needs.

    In the realm of science education, UJ is championing the use of AR and VR through targeted short learning programmes.

    These initiatives equip in-service teachers with the skills to bring abstract scientific concepts to life, while also introducing culturally grounded tools such as the Culturally Anchored Virtual and Augmented Reality Simulations (Cavars).

    This approach blends Indigenous Knowledge Systems with contemporary scientific education to create learning experiences that are inclusive, relatable, and transformative.

    To widen access to digital skills, the XR Online Coding Club has been established, giving high school learners, particularly from underserved communities, an entry point into the world of Extended Reality (XR) coding.

    Future careers in the tech sector

    “By nurturing digital literacy from an early age, UJ is opening pathways to future careers in the tech sector,” said Professor Umesh Ramnarain, Director of Caltsteam, UJ.

    He stressed that Caltsteam, further reinforcing its commitment to innovation by advancing research into adaptive learning systems.

    “These AI-driven platforms personalise educational content based on each student’s learning trajectory, helping to close achievement gaps and ensure equitable access to quality education.

    The centre is at the leading integrating emerging technologies into the South African education system and is not just responding to global trends but actively shaping them,” he said.

    “The future of education is digital. By embedding AI, VR, and AR into STEAM education, we’re ensuring that every learner in South Africa, regardless of background, is equipped to thrive in a technology-driven future.”

    University of Johannesburg, UJ
    Let's do Biz