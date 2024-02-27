Subscribe & Follow
University of Johannesburg students win big at Assegai Awards 2024 with powerful GBV campaign
The Assegai Awards 2024 once again celebrated excellence in integrated marketing, providing a platform for innovative thinkers to shine. This year’s revamped Student Category was one of the highlights of the event, showcasing the incredible potential of South Africa’s future marketing leaders.
One standout campaign that captured the attention of the judges and audience alike was a bold and impactful initiative addressing gender-based violence (GBV). The campaign was developed by a talented team from the ABS Group – Department of Strategic Communications at the University of Johannesburg.
Meet the award-winning team
The team behind this award-winning campaign included:
- Tinyiko Nkuna
- Buhle Motshwene
- KC Okpara
- Carlyn Sithole
- Naomi Kazembe
Their project not only showcased their strategic and creative abilities but also demonstrated their commitment to using marketing as a tool for social change.
The GBV campaign: A call for change
The winning campaign addressed the critical and pervasive issue of gender-based violence, a subject that continues to impact countless lives in South Africa and beyond. Through thoughtful messaging, strategic planning, and innovative execution, the team created a campaign designed to raise awareness, spark conversations, and inspire action.
Judges praised the campaign for its relevance, emotional resonance, and the team’s ability to connect with diverse audiences. It was commended for striking a balance between creativity and the gravity of its message, making it a powerful example of how marketing can drive meaningful change.
Shaping the future of marketing
The recognition at the Assegai Awards 2024 is a significant milestone for the team, demonstrating the potential of young professionals to address societal challenges through innovative solutions. Their success reflects the strength of the academic programs at the University of Johannesburg, as well as the university’s dedication to producing socially conscious, industry-ready graduates.
A Platform for emerging talent
The revamped Student Category of the Assegai Awards has proven to be a game-changer, providing aspiring marketers with a stage to showcase their talents to the industry’s top players. For Tinyiko, Buhle, KC, Carlyn, and Naomi, this is just the beginning of what promises to be bright and impactful careers.
A message of hope
Their campaign reminds us of the power of creativity to not only build brands but also to address pressing societal issues. Congratulations to this incredible team for using their skills and passion to amplify the conversation around GBV. Their achievement is an inspiration to all, proving that the next generation of marketers is ready to lead with purpose and innovation.
Here’s to their continued success and the positive impact they are destined to make in the world of marketing and beyond.
A big thank you to the sponsors of this category: Services Seta, Blue Label Telecoms and Bytestream.
