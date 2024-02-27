University of Johannesburg students win big at Assegai Awards 2024 with powerful GBV campaign

The Assegai Awards 2024 once again celebrated excellence in integrated marketing, providing a platform for innovative thinkers to shine. This year’s revamped Student Category was one of the highlights of the event, showcasing the incredible potential of South Africa’s future marketing leaders.

One standout campaign that captured the attention of the judges and audience alike was a bold and impactful initiative addressing gender-based violence (GBV). The campaign was developed by a talented team from the ABS Group – Department of Strategic Communications at the University of Johannesburg.

Meet the award-winning team

The team behind this award-winning campaign included:

Tinyiko Nkuna

Buhle Motshwene

KC Okpara

Carlyn Sithole

Naomi Kazembe

Their project not only showcased their strategic and creative abilities but also demonstrated their commitment to using marketing as a tool for social change.