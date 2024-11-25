Marketing & Media Marketing
    Publicis Groupe makes its mark at 2024 Assegai Awards

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    Publicis Groupe took home an impressive 13 accolades across multiple categories at the recent 2024 Assegai Awards. Celebrating creativity, innovation and measurable results, the Assegai Awards, hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), is one of the country’s premier awards shows celebrating excellence in integrated marketing and communication.
    Publicis Groupe makes its mark at 2024 Assegai Awards

    Out of 14 finalists, Publicis achieved 13 conversions, demonstrating the agency’s dedication to delivering a return on investment, strategic insights and cutting-edge creativity.

    Taking gold for their Klipdrift ‘Go for Gold’ and Sanlam ‘Money saver Credit Card’ campaigns, Publicis also took silver for the Vitz ‘More Car, Less Cash’ ads and six leader awards across NIVEA, PepsiCo SASKO, Oreo, Extreme, Spotify and Allan Grey.

    With 55 agencies competing, this year’s wins solidify Publicis Groupe’s position as a powerhouse on South Africa’s marketing landscape.

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    Let's do Biz