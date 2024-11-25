From SEO to DCO: Bridging search and dynamic advertising

The landscape of digital marketing is constantly evolving, and search engine optimisation (SEO) is no exception. Today, SEO specialists are expanding their expertise beyond keywords and website audits to embrace dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) —a cutting-edge approach to creating personalised, data-driven advertising.

SEO specialists: From keywords to dynamic content

Traditionally, SEO focused on enhancing organic visibility through keyword analysis, content optimisation, and technical audits. Now, with DCO in the mix, SEO specialists are venturing into personalised advertising that adapts in real time to user behaviours,

preferences, and locations.

This evolution brings SEO closer to performance marketing, merging search strategy with programmatic advertising to deliver highly relevant and engaging ads.

What is dynamic creative optimisation?

Dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) uses data insights, algorithms, and modular content to tailor ads to individual users. Unlike static ads, DCO dynamically assembles creative elements - such as headlines, images, and calls to action—based on factors like user

behaviour, location, or browsing history.

This level of personalisation aligns with rising consumer expectations for relevant and engaging digital experiences, making DCO a powerful tool for modern marketers.

For SEO specialists, this transition presents an opportunity to apply their analytical skills and understanding of user intent in a new, impactful way—bridging the gap between search and personalised advertising.

Dentsu Performancemedia: Empowering SEO specialists in DCO

Dentsu Performancemedia is pioneering DCO services in South Africa, equipping SEO specialists with the tools and support needed to excel in this space. By integrating platforms such as Google Display & Video 360, Google Studio, and Google Campaign Manager 360,

dentsu provides a seamless environment for managing and optimising dynamic ad campaigns.

With this unified approach, SEO specialists can design, test, and refine ad variations effortlessly leveraging their search expertise to deliver tailored creative content.

How SEO and DCO work together

Aligning search insights with ad creative SEO insights - such as audience behaviour and keyword data - enhance DCO by ensuring ad content resonates with user searches and expectations. This synergy improves ad relevance and user engagement.

Crafting modular content DCO enables the creation of flexible ad components that adjust in real time. SEO specialists can use these modular elements to deliver tailored messages that match specific audience needs.

Real-time adaptation and optimisation Both SEO and DCO rely on continuous testing and refinement. With tools from Dentsu Performancemedia, SEO specialists can make swift adjustments based on real-time user data, maximising campaign effectiveness.

The future of SEO specialists in DCO

As personalised advertising becomes more essential, SEO specialists skilled in DCO are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. By combining search expertise with creative optimisation, these professionals can drive more meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

Dentsu Performancemedia’s comprehensive DCO support enables SEO teams to navigate this shift confidently, expanding their roles in the digital marketing ecosystem. As brands increasingly value personalised ad experiences, the ability to deliver dynamic, data-driven campaigns will be a key differentiator for SEO professionals.



