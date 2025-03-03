Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, appointed as judge for prestigious Gerety Awards

Publicis Groupe Africa proudly announces the appointment of our CEO, Koo Govender, as a judge for the Middle East & Africa jury at the globally renowned Gerety Awards. Named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who famously coined the slogan "a diamond is forever" in 1948, the Gerety Awards honour the highest standards of creative excellence in advertising from a unique and diverse perspective.

Koo Govender

As a judge, Koo Govender joins a global panel of industry leaders tasked with recognising groundbreaking work that not only meets, but redefines the standards of creativity. The awards' focus on originality, quality of execution, and cultural relevance makes it a true benchmark for excellence in advertising and communications.

Koo Govender is a dynamic and accomplished leader with extensive experience across marketing, strategic planning, and business growth.

In her current role as Groupe CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, Koo oversees a network of more than 60 agencies across 36 countries. She is recognised for her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and for nurturing high-performance teams to cultivate the next generation of creative talent. Koo’s impressive portfolio includes serving as a judge for prestigious awards such as the Cannes Lions Festival, Loeries Awards, AdFocus Awards, and Promax Awards, showing her demonstration of making an impact in the industry.

Koo’s career is underscored by her passion for uplifting women in business, and advancing African creativity on the global stage. She founded and chairs the Phakama Women’s Academy, an initiative equipping young women with corporate career skills, and participated in the launch of Female Foundry in South Africa, a mentorship programme for female entrepreneurs.

“I am honoured to be part of the Gerety Awards judging panel, which celebrates creativity through an inclusive lens,” says Koo Govender. “This platform allows us to amplify diverse voices and recognise work that resonates deeply with today’s audiences. It is a privilege to join an exceptional group of jurors dedicated to shaping the future of advertising.”

About Publicis Groupe Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa is the continent’s leading media, marketing, and communications network. With a presence in 36 countries and over 60 agencies, it amplifies African creativity and voices through innovative and impactful campaigns. As part of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, Publicis Groupe Africa delivers world-class solutions driven by creativity, technology, and strategy.



