Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Account Executive Bedfordview
- Account Director Bedfordview
- Client Services and Admin Johannesburg
- Creative Director Stellenbosch
- Paid Media Specialist Centurion
- Strategic / Digital Account Manager Centurion
- 3D Designer Cape Town
- Financial Assistant Stellenbosch
- Receptionist Intern Cape Town
- PR Account Manager Cape Town
Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, appointed as judge for prestigious Gerety Awards
As a judge, Koo Govender joins a global panel of industry leaders tasked with recognising groundbreaking work that not only meets, but redefines the standards of creativity. The awards' focus on originality, quality of execution, and cultural relevance makes it a true benchmark for excellence in advertising and communications.
Koo Govender is a dynamic and accomplished leader with extensive experience across marketing, strategic planning, and business growth.
In her current role as Groupe CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, Koo oversees a network of more than 60 agencies across 36 countries. She is recognised for her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and for nurturing high-performance teams to cultivate the next generation of creative talent. Koo’s impressive portfolio includes serving as a judge for prestigious awards such as the Cannes Lions Festival, Loeries Awards, AdFocus Awards, and Promax Awards, showing her demonstration of making an impact in the industry.
Koo’s career is underscored by her passion for uplifting women in business, and advancing African creativity on the global stage. She founded and chairs the Phakama Women’s Academy, an initiative equipping young women with corporate career skills, and participated in the launch of Female Foundry in South Africa, a mentorship programme for female entrepreneurs.
“I am honoured to be part of the Gerety Awards judging panel, which celebrates creativity through an inclusive lens,” says Koo Govender. “This platform allows us to amplify diverse voices and recognise work that resonates deeply with today’s audiences. It is a privilege to join an exceptional group of jurors dedicated to shaping the future of advertising.”
About Publicis Groupe Africa
Publicis Groupe Africa is the continent’s leading media, marketing, and communications network. With a presence in 36 countries and over 60 agencies, it amplifies African creativity and voices through innovative and impactful campaigns. As part of Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, Publicis Groupe Africa delivers world-class solutions driven by creativity, technology, and strategy.
- Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, appointed as judge for prestigious Gerety Awards03 Mar 09:29
- Publicis West Africa partners Lancaster University, Ghana for International Relations Week24 Feb 11:13
- Publicis’ Katherine Jones leads the charge in advertising’s production renaissance09 Dec 14:51
- In the race to be Top Dogg, Snoop hands gold to Publicis06 Dec 13:43
- Publicis Groupe makes its mark at 2024 Assegai Awards25 Nov 15:25