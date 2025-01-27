Oscars reach unprecedented demand with sold-out ads and A-list sponsors

Disney Advertising has announced that it has sold out of advertising inventory for the 97th Oscars telecast. The event, hosted for the first time by writer, producer, and comedian Conan O’Brien, remains a key platform for brands looking to showcase their marketing campaigns. The Oscars continue to attract advertisers seeking to align with one of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile broadcasts.

Platform

“The demand for this year’s Oscars is an undeniable reflection of the show’s evergreen cultural influence, and a testament to Disney’s ability to deliver the greatest live entertainment specials in the market,” said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. “The Oscars continues to be the ultimate platform for advertisers to introduce bold concepts and connect with audiences on a global scale.”

The influence of the Oscars extends well beyond the live broadcast, providing brands with a number of opportunities to align with the show's most memorable moments. From Know Your Movies on Hulu and Critically Acclaimed on Disney+ to TikTok Pulse Premiere and an influencer campaign via Influential, the Oscars’ presence is everywhere. Additional coverage includes On The Red Carpet at The Oscars—a live pre-show syndicated across major local markets and live-streamed nationwide. This expansive 'Oscars Everywhere' strategy creates powerful contextual alignment, driving unprecedented demand.

The star-studded lineup of sponsors spans nearly 20 industries including apparel, automotive, beverages, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, insurance, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, technology, and telecommunications—highlighting the broad appeal and reach of the Oscars.

Sponsors

Sponsors for this year’s show include Rolex, who returns for an eighth year, alongside first-time sponsors Prudential and T-Mobile. Additional advertisers include: AirBnB; Allstate; Ancestry.com; Audi; Audible; Boehringer Ingelheim; Carnival Cruise Line; Charter Spectrum; e.l.f. Cosmetics; Eli Lilly; Emirates Airlines; FX Networks; GlaxoSmithKline; H-E-B; Henkel’s Schwarzkopf; Hiscox Insurance; Homes.com; Hyundai; Invisalign; Johnson & Johnson; Johnsonville Foods; Kenvue; Kiehl’s; Lionsgate; L’Oreal Paris; Lufthansa; Mazda; MNTN; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Novartis; Otsuka-Lundbeck; Planet Oat; Poise; Samsung Galaxy; Sanofi; Skechers; SkinnyPop Popcorn; Snack Factory; Starbucks; TurboTax; Ulta Beauty; Unilever; Verizon; Visa Inc.; Visit California; Volkswagen of America; Volvo; Walmart; Walt Disney Studios; Wingstop; Xfinity; among others.

Brands continue to seek out live tentpoles to join today’s culture-defining moments and connect with audiences worldwide. Last year’s Oscars telecast marked the third consecutive year of viewership growth, marking the most-watched show since 2020. It was also the most watched Prime Entertainment special in over four years and ranked among the top three Entertainment telecast for Multicultural viewers.

The 97th Oscars was held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC and Hulu on 2 March. The ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ internationally and air on broadcast outlets in more than 200 territories worldwide.