Afda alumni shine on Oscar-nominated film - The Last Ranger

Putting South African storytelling on the global stage!

AFDA alumni Adam Thal and James Adey

Afda is delighted and super excited to announce that the South African film, The Last Ranger, directed by Cindy Lee and produced internationally by Kindred Films and locally by AFDA alumnus Adam Thal of Star Films, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Oscars. Afda alumnus James Adey picks up the Director of Photography credit on the film.

“It’s an absolute pleasure seeing our little baby, The Last Ranger, receive an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. I am beyond proud to have been part of this incredible journey, working alongside Cindy Lee and exceptional team of talented individuals who poured their hearts and souls into bringing this powerful story to life. This nomination not only recognises the hard work and dedication of our team but also shines a spotlight on the burgeoning film industry in South Africa. We are thrilled to be playing a part in putting South African storytelling on the global stage, and we can’t wait to see the impact this film will continue to make. This film is a call to action through which we aim to spotlight the critical fight against rhino poaching and the brave individuals who risk everything to protect these majestic creatures. Our hope is that this film will inspire audiences worldwide to join the fight against wildlife trafficking and support conservation efforts, ultimately helping to ensure the survival of these incredible animals for generations to come.” says Afda alumnus and producer Adam Thal.

I DID THAT.co describe the film as “nothing less than a heartbreaking masterpiece. It’s compelling, gut-wrenching and beautifully crafted, earning its rightful place as a 2025 Oscar nominee.”

The Last Ranger is set against the breathtaking landscapes of the Eastern Cape. The short film tells the story of a young Xhosa girl and a female game ranger battling to save rhinos from poachers, exposing both the horrors of rhino poaching and the socio-economic challenges facing local communities.

Director, Cindy Lee expressed her excitement for the announcement: “To have an IsiXhosa film about rhino poaching in the running for an Oscar makes me so proud!” She adds, “this film is unique and deserves to go all the way.”

In addition to its Oscars recognition, the film has garnered a strong presence in the international film festival circuit, receiving numerous accolades and awards, including the Green Fire Award at the American Conservation Film Festival (ACFF) and Best Short Narrative at the San Diego International Film Festival, making waves with its heartfelt narrative and powerful performances that resonate with audiences beyond South Africa.

The winners of the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed during the ceremony on 2 March hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.



