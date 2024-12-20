Lifestyle Film
    Cindy Lee's The Last Ranger brings rhino poaching crisis to Oscar spotlight

    20 Dec 2024
    20 Dec 2024
    South African film The Last Ranger has been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards.

    The short film, directed by Cindy Lee, is among 15 entries contending for a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2025 Oscars, marking a historic moment for the local film industry.

    The film is on an Oscar track. Source: Supplied.
    The film is on an Oscar track. Source: Supplied.

    The Last Ranger is produced by Six Feet Films and supported by Anele Mdoda, executive producer for Rose and Oaks Media. The film tells a captivating story about rhino poaching and the conservation efforts taking place in South Africa. It follows a young Litha (Liyabona Mroqoza), who is taken on a wondrous journey through a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, Khuselwa (Avumile Qongqo). Their journey takes a tragic and unexpected turn when they are ambushed by poachers, leading to a battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.

    Director, Cindy Lee expressed her excitement for the announcement: "To have an IsiXhosa film about rhino poaching in the running for an Oscar makes me so proud!” She adds, “this film is unique and deserves to go all the way.”

    In addition to its Oscars recognition, the film has garnered a strong presence in the international film festival circuit, receiving numerous accolades and awards, making waves with its heartfelt narrative and powerful performances that resonate with audiences beyond South Africa.

    As the Academy Awards nomination announcement approaches, excitement continues to build for The Last Ranger. With the ongoing global fight for wildlife protection, the film serves as a reflection of the challenges faced by game rangers and a hopeful call to action.

