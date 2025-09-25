HeritageMonth: Castle Lager's 130 year journey captured on 1895 camera

Retroviral has launched Castle Lager's Heritage of Craft mini documentary; celebrating the craft of creating lasting memories, and timeless beer since 1895.

An 1895 camera was used to create the images. Source: Retroviral/Castle Lager

Celebrating culture

Thomas Lawrence, brand director at Castle Lager says: "Today is Heritage day where all South Africans are encouraged to celebrate their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions, in the wider context of a nation that belongs to all its people."

Springboks, Proteas and Bafana Bafana players were all captured on film, with a camera from 1895 - intentionally sourced to complement the founding date of the beer brand, itself.'

Lawrence adds: "We partnered with viral, photographic sensation - Vino Snap, Mzansi's most decorated Black & White printer, with over 45 years of experience - Dennis da Silva, and Newlands Brewery Plant Manager - Kyle Moskovitz - to bring this story to life over the past 14 months."

Lens of fandom

Heritage of Craft is a metaphor for the brand's investment in our culture, through the lens of South African fandom and our heroes who don our national colours, on the global stage.

"Over the past 130 years, tools have changed, processes have evolved, but the one thing that has remained consistent - that South African consumers can always trust - is the taste of a cold and delicious Castle Lager," concludes Lawrence.

Credits:

Client: Castle Lager

Agency: Retroviral

Production: Shaun James Film