Warc: The correlation between creativity and effectiveness

One in five (21%) creatively awarded ideas are also awarded for effectiveness, says Warc’s Health of Creativity 2025 report based on Warc Rankings analysis. (Image supplied)

Six percent (6%) of the total were highly effective ideas, thus making it into the Warc Effective 100.

This represents a one percent (1%) increase compared with the previous report’s figures, with overall effectiveness rising from 20% and highly effective ideas from five percent (5%).

Creativity a driver of campaign performance

Each year, Warc tracks the results of the top regional and global award shows for creativity and effectiveness for theWarc Rankings, the ultimate benchmark for marketing.

Using the Warc Rankings results data from between 2016 and 2025, more than 5,600 ideas were analysed by Warc to establish the correlation between creativity and effectiveness.

“Mounting evidence shows creativity is an important driver of campaign performance, says Amy Rodgers, head of content, Warc Creative.

“Using data from the latest Warc Rankings, we set out to see whether creatively award-winning work has maintained or enhanced its effectiveness advantage since last year’s edition of this report, and what currently are the common traits of the most creative and effective ideas.”

Highly creative idea twice as effective

As creativity increases, so does effectiveness.

When ideas are highly awarded for creativity – i.e. ranked in the Warc Creative 100 – the conversion to effectiveness awards doubles, rising from 21% to 44%.

“Should the 21% conversion rate be higher?” asks Rodgers. “Perhaps not, when viewed in the context of all the advertising produced. Winning both a creative and an effective award for the same campaign is hard.

“Factors include the current shift away from brand building to performance, the brand’s size, and resources to measure effectiveness and prepare strong award entries.”

Key findings

Warc’s analysis of 151 best of the best ideas - those ranked in the Warc Creative 100 between 2016 and 2025, that went on to be ranked in the Effective 100 within the same time frame - shows that:

Use of TV as lead media falling Over a quarter (26%) led with television in 2025. The channel has strength in its ability to exploit emotion and storytelling, key strategies for encoding marketing messages in memory. However, the use of television as the lead media has been falling over time. In 2018, 43% of the best of the best campaigns led with TV. Data suggests that no single channel is taking its place – instead, the lead role is now spread across a broader mix of channels.

The best ideas use a balance of informative and emotive strategies While research shows emotional strategies tend to outperform rational ones, 35% of the best ideas still include an informative message. Emotion was used by 33%.

Informative strategies best paired These are best when paired with other approaches, highlighting the value of balancing rational and fame-building creativity.

Brand equity Nearly three out of five (57%) highly creative and effective ideas build brand equity. These brands commit to their brand promise and deliver it via product performance, advertising and pricing strategy.

Sales is a key hard metric of effectiveness Almost two-thirds (61%) of the most creative and effective ideas had a measurable impact on sales.

Earned media’s role Earned media has a strong role in building fame and engagement but can also have value in driving sales. PR value was tracked by 71% of highly creative and effective ideas.

Retail sectorOver a fifth of the most creative and effective ideas came from the retail sector. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in particular stand out.

This year saw the addition of 11 new highly creative and effective ideas, added to the research. Examples include ADLaM, which topped the Effective 100 and came in #17 in the Creative 100, and FitChix, which reached #18 on the Effective 100 after appearing in the Creative 100 in the past two years (#11 in 2025 and #24 in 2024).

Best ideas have higher creative commitment

Creative commitment is a composite measure of the media budget, duration and number of media channels applied to a creative campaign or initiative.

Creative commitment correlates very tightly with effectiveness – campaigns get more effective in terms of sales, brand building, market share and profit effects the longer their duration, the more media channels used, and the higher their overall spend.

Comparing case studies in the full Warc dataset with ranked ideas from the Warc Creative 100 and Effective 100, creative commitment is higher (score of 7.0) in highly successful ideas than the average (5.9).

Importantly, these numbers are not a reflection of brand size.

This is the fourth edition of The Health of Creativity. The report also includes information on creative conversion by category, brand, agency network and the full list of the 151 best of the best ideas.

The next edition of the Warc Rankings - Creative 100, Media 100, Effective 100 - will be published in March 2026, following analysis of work awarded during 2025.