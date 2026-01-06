South Africa
    UK introduces landmark junk food advertising ban

    The UK government has implemented a landmark ban on junk food advertising, ushering in one of the most significant regulatory shifts the advertising industry has seen in years. The new rules are designed to reduce children’s exposure to marketing for foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), placing clear limits on when and where these products can be promoted.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    6 Jan 2026
    6 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Younger audiences

    Under the legislation, HFSS food and drink advertising is now prohibited on television before 9pm, while online advertising for these products is restricted at all times. The measures apply across a wide range of digital environments, including social media, video-on-demand services and websites, reflecting the media habits of younger audiences.

    The government estimates the restrictions could remove billions of calories from children’s diets annually and prevent tens of thousands of cases of childhood obesity over time.

    UK's Minister for health, Ashley Dalton said: "We promised to do everything we can to give every child the best and healthiest start in life. By restricting adverts for junk food before 9pm and banning paid adverts online, we can remove excessive exposure to unhealthy foods - making the healthy choice the easy choice for parents and children.

    We’re moving the dial from having the NHS treat sickness, to preventing it so people can lead healthier lives and so it can be there for us when we need it."

    For advertisers and media owners, the ban represents a fundamental change to the HFSS category. Brands that have historically relied on high-reach broadcast slots and always-on digital campaigns will need to rethink their communications strategies, channel mix and creative approaches.

    Implications for brands and agencies

    While the restrictions are strict, they do not amount to a total ban on HFSS marketing. Brand advertising that does not directly promote specific HFSS products remains permitted, creating space for longer-term brand building, purpose-led messaging and reformulation narratives. As a result, creative strategy, media planning and compliance are now more tightly intertwined than ever.

    In fact, some researchers argue that because outdoor advertising has been left out of the equation, children will continue to be exposed to junk food marketing in public spaces such as billboards, transport hubs and streetscapes, limiting the overall impact of the ban.

    The regulations are also expected to accelerate innovation within the food and beverage sector, encouraging healthier product development and a shift toward marketing that aligns with wellness, transparency and responsible consumption.

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
