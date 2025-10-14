All the National Film & TV Awards SA 2025 nominees

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2025 nominees have been announced out of the over 1.9 million public submissions received this year. This includes the Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Awards.

Public voting is officially open via the official academy public voting platform and will close at 12 pm on 20 November 2025.

The third annual ceremony will take place on 22 November 2025 at the South African State Theatre and will be streamed live to millions of viewers on VooVix TV on the 22nd of November 2025.

Honouring South African icons

The National Film & TV Awards will recognise Dr John Kani with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to cinema and theatre.

In addition, Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, and Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha will each receive the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award, celebrating their immense cultural impact across generations.

Nominations list

Best Actress In a Film 2025 (sponsored by Kryolan South Africa) • Londeka Sishi – Umjolo: There Is No Cure

• Ayanda Borotho – Meet The Khumalos

• Lunathi Mampofu – Disaster Holiday

• Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku – Umjolo: My Beginnings, My End!

• Sibusisiwe Jili – Umjolo: Day Ones

• Sibongiseni Shezi – Umjolo: The Gone Girl

• Nozuko Ncayiyane – M’tase Khaya

• Anel Alexander – Semi-Soeter

• Gretchen Ramsden – Carissa

• Khanyi Mbau – Meet The Khumalos

Best Actor In a Film 2025 (sponsored by VooVix TV) • Kenneth Nkosi – Disaster Holiday

• Tyson Mathonsi – Umjolo: The Gone Girl

• Nico Panagio – Semi-Soeter

• Craig Nobela – Kites

• Christopher Jaftha – Khaki Fever

• Yonda Thomas – Umjolo: My Beginning, My End

• Keenan Harrison – Heart Is A Muscle

Best Actress In a TV Series 2025 (sponsored by Kryolan South Africa) • Gail Mabalane – Unseen (Season 2)

• Lerato Mvelase – Marked (Season 1)

• Samkelo Ndlovu – Adulting (Season 3)

• Zenande Mfenyana – Inimba (Season 1)

• Kgomotso Christopher – Fatal Seduction (Season 2)

• Connie Ferguson – Kings Of Joburg (Season 3)

• Amalia Uys – Tuiskoms (Season 1)

• Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya – Ithonga (Season 1)

Best Actor In a TV Series 2025 (sponsored by Château Gâteaux) • Zamani Mbatha – Black Gold (Season 1)

• Lemogang Tsipa – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu – Adulting (Season 3)

• Bonko Khoza – Ithonga (Season 1)

• Sphamandla Dhludhlu – Marked (Season 1)

• Clint Brink – Kings Of Joburg (Season 3)

• Nhlanhla Kunene – Adulting (Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor In a Film 2025 • Bonga Dlamini – Meet The Khumalos

• Siyabonga Shibe – Meet The Khumalos

• Liam Bossman – Khaki Fever

• Dean Marias – The Heart Is A Muscle

• Dirk Stoltz – Adam

• Francois Jacobs – Khaki Fever

• Rob van Vuuren – Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

Best Supporting Actress In a Film 2025 (sponsored by Native Child) • Nandipha Khubone – Meet The Khumalos

• Anoecha Krüger – Hen

• Sandra Vaughn – Semi-Soeter

• Tina Jaxa – Disaster Holiday

• Loren Loubser – The Heart Is A Muscle

• Rosemary Zimu – Soft Love

• Wilhelmina Hesselman – Carissa

Best Supporting Actor In a TV Series 2025 • Ernest Ndlovu – Empini (Season 2)

• Wiseman Mncube – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Abdul Khoza – Kings Of Joburg (Season 3)

• Brendon Daniels – Unseen (Season 2)

• Mduduzi Mabaso – Marked (Season 1)

• Francois Lensley – Binnelanders (Season 21)

• Eden Classens – Suidooster (Season 11)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Sphamandla Dhludhlu – Marked (Season 1)

Best Supporting Actress In a TV Series 2025 (sponsored by Lola Lee Beauty) • Samkelo Ndlovu – Adulting (Season 3)

• Natasha Thahane – Marked (Season 1)

• Angela Sithole – Empini (Season 2)

• Gaisang Noge – House Of Zwide (Season 5)

• Dawn Thandeka King – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Amahle Khumalo – Empini (Season 2)

• Dineo Langa – Unseen (Season 2)

• Ngele Ramulondi – Fatal Seduction (Season 2)

• Amanda Seome – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

Best Newcomer 2025 (sponsored by MondayRepublic.com) • Janru Steenkamp – Niggies

• Aphiwe Mkefe – Kites

• Luyanda Zuma – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Alizwa Sikhafungana – Meet The Khumalos

• Yeya Ralarala – Disaster Holiday

• Thandolwethu Zondi – GO! (Season 1)

• Lebohang Lephatsoana – Youngins (Season 2)

• Amogelang Telekelo – Youngins (Season 2)

Best Scripted TV Series 2025 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches) • Marked (Netflix, Season 1)

• Adulting (Showmax, Season 3)

• Kings Of Joburg (Netflix, Season 3)

• Black Gold (BET Africa, Season 1)

• Ithonga (Mzansi Magic, Season 1)

• GO! (Netflix, Season 1)

• Shaka iLembe (Mzansi Magic, Season 2)

• Youngins (Showmax, Season 2)

• Unseen (Netflix, Season 2)

• Fatal Seduction (Netflix, Season 1)

• Empini (Showmax, Season 2)

Best Male TV Personality 2025 • Lawrence Maleka – Friends Of Amstel

• Katlego Maboe – Deal Or No Deal

• Smash Afrika – Big Brother Mzansi

• Graeme Richards – Expresso Morning Show ( SABC3)

• Lasizwe Dambuza – Awkward Dates

• Xolani Maphanga – X-Repo

• Musa Mseleku – Uthando Nes’Thembu (Showmax)

Best Female TV Personality 2025 (sponsored by Rekorderlig Cider) • Carissa Cupido – Expresso Morning Show (SABC3)

• Minnie Dlamini – Love Never Lies South Africa

• Hope Mbhele – Versus (SuperSport)

• Zari Hassan – Young, Famous & African (Netflix)

• Londie London – The Real Housewives of Durban

• Sorisha Naidoo – The Real Housewives of Durban

• Ayanda G Thabethe – Afternoon Express

• Abigail Visagie – eNCA News Night

Best TV Presenter 2025 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches) • Lawrence Maleka – Friends Of Amstel

• Graeme Richards – Expresso Morning Show (Season 3, SABC3)

• Minnie Dlamini – Love Never Lies

• Devi Govender – The Devi Show

• Leanne Manas – Morning Live

• Katlego Maboe – Deal Or No Deal

• Zanele Potelwa – HotspotSeli

• Palesa Tembe - Afternoon Express

Best Comedian 2025 • Eugene Khoza

• Loyiso Gola

• Mpho Pops

• Tsitsi Chiumya

• Tumi Morake

• Riaad Moosa

• Skhumba Hlophe

• Robby Collins

• Khanyisa JamJam

• Celeste Ntuli

• Conrad Koch

Best Competition Show 2025 • Love Never Lies: South Africa

• Celebrity MasterChef South Africa

• Big Brother Mzansi (Season 5)

• Ready, Steady, Cook

• Friends Of Amstel: The Challenge

• Die Brug

• Deal Or No Deal

• Ultimate Braai Master (Season 9)

• Tropika Island Of Treasure (Season 11)

Best Entertainment Show 2025 • Young, Famous & African (Season 3)

• Big Brother Mzansi (Season 5)

• Dating #NoFilter South Africa (Season 2)

• Married At First Sight (Season 2)

• Culinary Hotline Expresso

• Carte Blanche

• The Mommy Club (Season 3)

• Real Housewives Of Durban (Season 5)

• Boer Soek ’n Vrou (Season 17)

• Afternoon Express

Best Documentary 2025 • M.A.D Stories

• Beauty And The Bester

• Tiek Tok Boem!

• Free At Last: The Secrets Of Apartheid

• Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

• Fitting In

• Capturing Water

• Womxn: Working

• 6 Kings and 6 Queens

• Albie: A Strange Alchemy

• Dark Side of Glory (Showmax)

Outstanding Performance 2025 (sponsored by Mentos) • Lerato Mvelase – Marked (Season 1)

• Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Empini (Season 2)

• Wiseman Mncube – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Zolisa Xaluva – Kings Of Joburg (Season 3)

• Zamani Mbatha – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Khabonina Qubeka – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Calvin Ratladi – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Lemogang Tsipa – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

• Nhlanhla Kunene – Adulting (Season 3)

Best Feature Film 2025 • Semi-Soeter

• Meet The Khumalos

• Hen

• The Heart Is A Muscle

• Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

• Carissa

• Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

• Kites

• Disaster Holiday

• Khaki Fever

• Adam

Best Director 2025 Rethabile Ramaphakela – Disaster Holiday

Jayan Moodley – Meet The Khumalos

Catharine Cooke – Semi-Soeter

Mmabatho Kau – Adulting

Mandlakayise Walter Dube – Shaka iLembe

Matshepo Maja – Marked

Thembalethu Mfebe – Youngins (Season 3)

Menzi Mzimela – Kites

Angus Gibson – Shaka iLembe (Season 2)

Eric Mogale – Empini (Season 2)

Nico Scheepers – Kites

Fikile Mogodi – Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Best Producer 2025 (sponsored by Tempest Car Hire) • Indhrannie Pillay – Meet The Khumalos

• Paul Buys, Embeth Davidtz & Helena Spring – Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

• Anel Alexander & Zandré Coetzer – Semi-Soeter

• Connie Ferguson & Samad Davis – Kings Of Joburg

• Kutlwano Ditsele – GO!

• Desiree Markgraaff & Nomzamo Mbatha – Shaka iLembe

• Mandla N (Black Brain Pictures) – Black Gold

• Mpumelelo Nhlapo (Black Brain Pictures) – Black Gold

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2025 (sponsored by George & Manana Wines) • Lasizwe Dambuza

• Lawrence Maleka

• Katlego Maboe

• Minnie Dlamini

• Anele Mdoda

• The Funny Chef

• Nadia Nakai

• Khanyi Mbau

• Ayanda G Thabethe

Best Production Company 2025 (sponsored by Tempest Car Hire) • Quizzical Pictures

• MultiChoice Studios

• Gambit Films

• Ochre Moving Pictures

• Stained Glass

• afrOkaans

• The Bomb Productions

• Rous House International

• Burnt Onion Productions

• Tshedza Pictures

Best Television / Streaming Network 2025 • Netflix

• Showmax

• SABC+

• M-Net

• BET Africa

• VooVix TV

• Mzansi Magic

• kykNET

• EVOD

• Bravo TV

• eTV

• Prime Video Africa

Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2025 • Uyajola 9/9

• The Mommy Club

• Makoti, Are You The One?

• Young, Famous & African

• The Ultimatum: South Africa

• Big Brother Mzansi

• The Catch

• Uthando Nes’Thembu

• Izingane Zes’Thembu

• X-Repo

Best TV Drama Series 2025 • Skeem Saam

• Binnelanders

• Generations

• Genesis

• Muvhango

• House Of Zwide

• Scandal!

• Umkhokha: The Curse

• Queen Modjadji

• Inimba

• Amalanga Awafani

• Uzalo

Best Podcast 2025 • Ideas That Matter – Vusi Thembekwayo

• Podcast & Chill – Mac G

• Choppin' It With Bhuda T

• L-Tido Podcast – L-Tido

• Open Chats Podcast

• Killer Audiocreations: True Crime South Africa – Nicole Engelbrecht

• The Money Show – Stephen Grootes

• Against The Wall – Skeem GP

• The Penuel Show – Penuel Mlotshwa

• The Tswyza Show

Best Afrikaans TV Series 2025 • Binnelanders

• Diepe Waters

• Die Byl

• Wyfie

• Reënboogrant

• Skemergrond

• Plaas van Passie

• Die Nuusmakers

• Tuiskoms

• Niggies

• Spooksoeker

Best Current News Programme 2025 • The Morning Show SA – Carla Mackenzie

• CheckPoint – Nkepile Mabuse

• Soccerzone – Andile Ncube

• Expresso Show – Graeme Richards, Carissa Cupido, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl

• Africa Rising (Channel Africa) – Peter Ndoro

• The Devi Show – Devi Sankaree Govender

• eNCA News Night – Abigail Visagie

Best African International Film 2025 •Shaka iLembe – Mzansi Magic (South Africa)

• Meet The Khumalos – Netflix (South Africa)

• Semi-Soeter – Netflix (South Africa)

• The Serpent’s Gift – Nigeria

• Lubunyu – South Africa

• Hen – South Africa

• Carissa – South Africa

• The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia • Enzo – Morocco

With a rich 27-year history, the National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting over 7.5 million members globally. As the driving force behind prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards, the Academy expanded into South Africa three years ago, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards.

This year’s event is powered by headline sponsors Mentos, Dechavel Watches, MondayRepublic.com and Tempest Car Hire, alongside key partners Kryolan South Africa (Official cosmetics partner), Château Gâteaux, Native Child, George & Manana Wines, Lola Lee Beauty, and Rekorderlig Cider.