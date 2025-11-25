All the 3rd annual edition of the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa winners

The 3rd annual edition of the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) South Africa took place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria this past weekend, on Saturday, 22 November.

The legendary Dr John Kani was awarded the NFTA Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 in the most emotional and defining moment of the night (Image supplied)

A titan of theatre, film, and global storytelling, Dr Kani received a standing ovation as he delivered one of the most powerful acceptance speeches ever heard on an NFTA stage.

Kani calls the moment “one of the greatest honours of my life”.

“I thank the National Film and TV Awards for recognising this journey and dedicating this award to me as a reminder that every young actor rising in our nation carries the potential to change the world. May this inspire all who are on their way up to keep going, keep creating, and keep believing.”

The awards also celebrated four other giants of South African film and television who received Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Awards: Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, Sello Maake KaNcube, and Dr Jerry Mofokeng, each honoured for their decades of influence, cultural impact, and unwavering dedication to the craft.

All the winners

Best Actress in a TV Series 2025 (Sponsored by Kryolan South Africa): Zenande Mfenyana – Inimba Season 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Film 2025 (Sponsored by The African Penguin Guesthouse & Conference Centre): Francois Jacobs — Khaki Fever

Best Newcomer 2025 (Sponsored by MondayRepublic.com): Thandolwethu Zondi – GO! Season 1

Best Scripted TV Series 2025 (Sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Shaka iLembe - Mzansi Magic Season 2

Best Female TV Personality 2025 (Sponsored by Rekorderlig Cider): Londie London – The Real Housewives of Durban

Best TV Presenter 2025 Devi Govender of The Devi Show (Image supplied)

Best TV Presenter 2025 (Sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Devi Govender – The Devi Show

Best Comedian 2025 - Celeste Ntuli

Best Competition Show 2025 (Sponsored by 0861 Africa): Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

Best Entertainment Show 2025: Real Housewives of Durban Season 5

Outstanding Performance 2025 (Sponsored by Mentos South Africa): Wiseman Mncube – Shaka iLembe Season 2, Zamani Mbatha – Shaka iLembe Season 2

Best Feature Film 2025 (Sponsored by Revive): The Heart is a Muscle

Best Producer 2025: Desiree Markgraaff & Nomzamo Mbatha – Shaka iLembe

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2025 (Sponsored by George & Manana Wines): Lawrence Maleka

Best Production Company 2025 (Sponsored by Tempest Car Hire): Quizzical Pictures

Best Television / Streaming Network 2025: Showmax

Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2025: Young, Famous & African

Best Documentary 2025: Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

Best TV Drama Series 2025: Skeem Saam

Best Afrikaans TV Series 2025: Binnelanders

Best Podcast 2025 (Sponsored by J'adore Collection): Open Chats Podcast

Best Current News Programme 2025: Expresso Show – Graeme Richards, Carissa Cupido, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl

Best Actor in a TV Series 2025 (Sponsored by Château Gâteaux): Clint Brink – Kings of Jo’burg Season 3

Best Supporting Actress in a Film 2025 (Sponsored by Native Child): Loren Loubser – The Heart Is a Muscle

Best Actress in a Film 2025 Anel Alexander in Semi-Soeter (Image supplied)

Best Actress in a Film 2025 (Sponsored by Kryolan South Africa): Anel Alexander – Semi-Soeter

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2025 (Sponsored by Lola Lee Beauty): Angela Sithole – Empini

Best Director 2025: Angus Gibson – Shaka iLembe Season 2

Best Male TV Personality 2025: Sweet Guluva

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2025: Sphamandla Dhludhlu – Marked Season 1

Best Actor in a Film 2025 - Keenan Arrison: The Heart Is A Muscle

Best African International Film 2025: Meet the Khumalos, South Africa, Netflix

About the National Film & TV Awards South Africa

The National Film & TV Awards celebrate excellence, creativity, and achievement across the South African entertainment landscape. With millions of fans engaging nationwide, the NFTAs continue to spotlight the power of storytelling and the artists who elevate the nation’s cultural identity.

The ceremony was broadcast live on VooVix TV and hosted by acclaimed television personality Samkelo, featuring electrifying performances, guest presenters, and surprise appearances that lit up the evening.

This year’s National Film & TV Awards were proudly supported by an exceptional roster of sponsors whose partnership elevated the ceremony to world-class standards: Kryolan South Africa, The African Penguin Guesthouse & Conference Centre, MondayRepublic.com, Dechavel Watches, Rekorderlig Cider, Cape Brewing Company, 0861 Africa, Mentos South Africa, REVIVE, Tempest Car Hire, George & Manana Wines, Beryl Digital Concepts, J'adore Collection, Château Gâteaux, Native Child, Lola Lee Beauty, Avante Brandy, Cartel Events and Catering, and NomaYini Projects.