Thinkerneur revamps its Institute of Strategy with two strategically dynamic CEOs

Thinkerneur’s ‘Experience University’ brings you real-life modules!

Thinkerneur has revamped its Institute of Strategy platform, originally launched in 2020, during the height of Covid-19. The revamp retains the integrity of its founding reason and purpose. When the institute was initially launched, its founding reason was to expose the industry to 'experience insights' from experts doing exceptional work.

The founding rationale behind the institute of strategy was based on a simple principle and wish, which was, if only those doing the work could on a daily basis share their learnings and insights, in a lecture room, but the primary challenge in doing so, would be time and availability. As such, the Institute of Strategy by Thinkerneur was born. A platform where incredible leaders come onto the platform, interviewed by its founder, Bogosi Motshegwa.

In the institute’s revamp, instead of leaders going to lecture rooms, Motshegwa visits CEOs and leaders at their offices, converting their office space into the lecture rooms he initially imagined when he founded the platform. These aren’t just podcast interviews, keeping in line with the name and intention, they are ‘interview-lecture’s, with each episode classified as a module.

Previous guests include Mzamo Masito, who delivered his Marketing 101 + MBA Lecture module, as well as Rory Sutherland, vice-chairman at Ogilvy UK, delivered a module called Psych-Tech – The Most Disruptive Tech Of All.

“The Experience University is a learning experience with leaders across different industries, and its purpose is to give the leaders a platform to teach us what students would never learn in lecture rooms,” says Motshegwa.

“The idea is that the insights and perspectives shared are going to add a nuanced depth to what professionals already know, leaving them with heightened knowledge,” Motshegwa continued.

Lindy-Lou Alexander: CEO, WPP’s Open X (Studio X)

The first Experience Lecturer interviewed is Lindy-Lou Alexander, CEO of Open X at WPP. In this interview, Motshegwa explores Alexander’s upbringing, education, initial years of her experience, and the impact she’s had in her illustrious career, working across varied industries.

Alexander’s impact is evident in some of her previous work, such as Vodacom’s NXT LVL and Albany’s Best Of Both, which are still in the market today. In her current position at WPP’s Open X, her combined experience across FMCG, telco and financial services comes together to enable her to lead in this unique role, where she leads the Coca-Cola Company business, where her focus isn't just creative delivery, but ensuring that commercial imperatives are realised. Watch the interview lecture here.

Sibongiseni Ngundze: Consumer Banking CEO & Exco member, African Bank

The second interview-lecture sees a sit down with the eclectic Sibongiseni Ngundze, Consumer Banking, CEO at African Bank. History has documented many philosophers in the past, and Ngundze is in a class of his own. Ngundze is an exceptional leader who is forever insightful, thoughtful, calculated, and measured, but never stifled.

“In my view, Sibongiseni is as significant as many other individuals who have been classified as philosophers. Having experienced him through the Riky Rick brand repositioning work for African Bank; he left an indelible mark on me,” professes Motshegwa.

“Many may see him as a CEO, but for me, the title doesn’t do justice to his depth and value creation outputs, leadership and vision. When you listen to Sibongiseni speak, you are left wiser than you were moments before he engaged you. With this interview-lecture, I know many will be left with priceless gems to take away and use in their daily work,” concludes Motshegwa.

Ngundze’s interview-lecture will be released and published later.

