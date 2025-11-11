South Africa
    5 key trends from the AdForum Worldwide Summit 2025

    In October, South Africa's Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) joined 34 global consultancies in London for the AdForum Worldwide Summit 2025.
    11 Nov 2025
    11 Nov 2025
    South Africa's Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) joined 34 global consultancies in closed-door sessions at AdForum 2025 in London (Source: © 123rf )
    South Africa's Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) joined 34 global consultancies in closed-door sessions at AdForum 2025 in London (Source: © 123rf 123rf)

    The consultancies enjoyed closed-door sessions with CEOs of the likes of WPP, Ogilvy and Publicis Groupe, and independents, including Lucky Generals, Coolr and Joan Creative, in discussions centred on integration, AI and the enduring value of creativity in a data-driven world.

    Johanna McDowell, CEO of IAS highlights some of the key trends from the summit.

    1. Integration reimagined

      2. After two decades of separating media, creative and tech into silos, the pendulum has swung back. Integrated pitches are up 25%, signalling a deeper structural shift. Holding companies are restructuring around "constellations"—unified teams linking media, creative, data and tech.

      "Clients want joined-up solutions across creative, media, technology and commerce," says McDowell. "What's exciting is that this time, integration is being driven by collaboration rather than consolidation."

    2. Social takes the lead

      3. Social media now commands more spend than television, and specialist agencies are thriving. The influencer economy, now worth nearly $40bn globally, demands real-time cultural engagement and creator collaboration.

      "Social has become an essential communication strategy," McDowell notes. "It drives results and builds brands, and the agencies that connect the two are winning."

    3. The emotion edge

      4. AI stole the spotlight, but emotion stole the argument. Agencies are beginning to rebel against metrics that make creative work safe, same and forgettable.

      Creativity is returning to centre stage as clients recognise that attention and emotion directly correlate with marketing ROI.

      As a leading consultant notes, “The real opportunity is human intelligence enhanced by AI—that’s where empathy and imagination still win.”

      The consensus? The differentiator for agencies won’t be their tools, but how creatively they apply them. Technology may enhance efficiency, but lasting differentiation comes from human intuition and emotional resonance.

    4. AI and the race to the mean

      5. AI democratises technology but risks homogenising brands through what one agency calls"a race to the mean," as outputs push marketing towards category averages.

      The real edge now lies in proprietary data and in combining human intelligence with AI."AI should strengthen creativity, not merely reduce cost," consultants warn.

    5. The business model shake-up

      6. Traditional hourly billing is crumbling. Forward-thinking agencies are pioneering outcome-based pricing, subscription models and performance payouts tied to results.

      Additionally, agencies are prioritising talent and adopting flexible talent structures, including fractional roles and hybrid models that mirror current work preferences.

      "Clients don't want to buy hours. They want to buy impact," one consultant observed.

    Bringing it home

    For IAS, the takeaways from London extend beyond observation.

    “These insights help us guide South African marketers towards partners that think boldly and operate to global standards,” says McDowell.

    “The energy in London was electric—and we’re bringing that momentum home.”

    IAS will unpack its key learnings at a Masterclass on 28 January 2026, open to agencies, marketers and brand leaders across South Africa.

    social media, media, advertising, marketing, WPP, Johanna McDowell, IAS, Independent Agency Search & Selection company, AI
