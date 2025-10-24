South Africa
    EXCLUSIVE: AdForum Worldwide Summit Day 3 from Johanna McDowell

    Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of IAS and partner for Scopen Africa, reports back on day 3, the final day, of the AdForum Worldwide Summit taking place in London.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Coolr, a social agency, is one of the agencies visited by the AdForum Worldwide Summit taking place in London
    Source: © Coolr Coolr Coolr, a social agency, is one of the agencies visited by the AdForum Worldwide Summit taking place in London

    After a morning spent with the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising, we visited two more independent agencies.

    A lot is happening in the UK in the advertising scene. There are many independent agencies either starting up or that started up a while ago.

    These agencies are very clear on working differently, and they view clients as business partners.

    We also met with PMG, which has a tech focus, digital and technology media and data view. They just hired the former CEO of MediaCom in the UK, and this is interesting as it tells us where the strong points need to be.

    The biggest thing I have learnt this week is just how big social is, with social at the heart of the campaign. We visited Coolr, which is focused on social.

    We also visited the Omnicom Group, which is still in the merger phase.

