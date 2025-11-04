The Impact Series by Thinkerneur presents: Drivers Of A Sustainable Future

Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact is proud to announce the latest installment of its acclaimed Impact Series, titled "Drivers Of A Sustainable Future." This dynamic event will convene diverse leaders from pioneering organisations, foundations, and NPCs to explore tangible differences being made in society and reveal what truly works in driving progress towards both global SDGs and South Africa's critical socio-economic goals.

“The Impact Series is an action-oriented platform that seeks to accelerate the pace at which companies add value in society, as well as enhance and strengthen their impact in South Africa”, says Bogosi Motshegwa, founder and chief executive of sustainable impact at Thinkerneur.

The event will take place on 20 November 2025, from 5pm to 8pm at the Gordon Institute of Business School (GIBS).

This compelling session will feature a distinguished panel of Impact Drivers (speakers) who have been instrumental in driving sustainable impact through various vehicles:

Warren Farrer: CEO, Do More Foundation



CEO, Do More Foundation Lindiwe Gumede: CMO, Metropolitan (Metropolitan Collective Shapers)



CMO, Metropolitan (Metropolitan Collective Shapers) Miles Kubheka: Founder and CEO, Wakanda Food Accelerator



Founder and CEO, Wakanda Food Accelerator Erica Kempken: Co-founder and director, Youth@work NPC

The Impact Drivers (speakers) are leading and driving projects and initiatives that are creating significant change and transforming in the lives of humans; from children to young adults.

“The panelists embody our core belief that companies can be profitable whilst simultaneously making the world a better place, by leaving the environment, societies at large, communities and people better than they found them”, Motshegwa reaffirms.

Attendees will gain more practical insights than theory as the speaker will deliver keynotes as together as a panel; unpack their real-world wins, effective approaches, and proven strategies.

This marks the fitth (5th) instalment of the Thinkerneur Impact Series, which has previously hosted critical conversations with leading brands such as Nestlé, Danone, Mondelez International, Kantar, FNB, Kellanova (formely Kellogg's), Sappi, Deloitte Africa, and KFC. These past sessions have focused on how South African companies must be impactful and sustainable forces for good in South Africa.

