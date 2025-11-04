How FMs can avoid restroom greenwashing: 10 red flags

With heightened sustainability expectations, facility managers face a challenge: separating genuine eco-innovation from greenwashing.

With heightened sustainability expectations, facility managers face a challenge: separating genuine eco-innovation from greenwashing. Public washrooms are highlighted as the area that consumes almost 90% of water in public facilities – therefore easily being awarded the ‘green’ label,” but many sustainable solutions are more about appearances and claims rather than actual performance. For facility managers tasked with proving ROI, meeting ESG targets, and controlling operational costs, falling for greenwashing is not an option.

1. “Eco” claims without evidence

Phrases like “eco-friendly” or “sustainable” without certification, data, or clear explanation should be questioned. Facility managers are well positioned to challenge these statements and request the supporting documentation. Credible suppliers will be able to provide certificates or test results that validate their claims, backed by reputable third-party organisations relevant to the geographical area in which the facility is situated. If a product’s only sustainable evidence is a marketing claim, facility managers can confidently steer away from procuring such products.

FM tip 1: request third party proof for sustainable claims

2. No data-backed water savings

A true water-saving fixture should state the litres per flush (e.g., 6L vs. 1.35L) or flow rate per minute. Ideally, usage data should be monitored and reported through smart or IoT-enabled systems. A clear red flag are products that claims to be a water-saving toilet or a low-flow tap but does not specify how much water they actually use. Facility managers should push suppliers to quantify their claims. If a system can’t provide verified water-saving figures or ongoing monitoring, treat it as a red flag!

FM tip 2: ask suppliers to quantify their product claim with facts or figures.

3. Green-looking products with harmful ingredients

For consumables, products marketed as “natural” but with no ingredient list or vague claims like “eco formula should raise an instant red flag. Facility managers should check the label or spec sheet of the products they procure to confirm whether a product is truly low-impact and safe. Third party certification is also of importance in this instance. Harsh cleaning chemicals contradict sustainability and can even damage fixtures. Opt for enzyme-based or non-toxic alternatives that still meet hygiene standards.

FM tip 3: understand or request an ingredients list for consumables

4. Decorative greenery with no function

If a ‘green wall’ is added for an eco-aesthetic but has no measurable environmental contribution such as a contribution to greywater reuse, indoor air quality, or biodiversity, then it’s purely ornamental, it’s not a sustainability measure. Facility managers should be cautious of solutions that look good for PR but don’t reduce water, energy, or waste.

FM tip 4: Prioritise solutions that deliver verifiable reductions rather than PR or aesthetically pleasing initiatives.

5. Recycling bins without back-end systems

When separation bins are installed for waste, but waste still ends up in landfill, a red flag should be raised. Signage that explains the waste management process, should be clear in a supplier’s offering. Facility managers should also request audit results, and if no evidence of actual recycling is available, it’s cosmetic! Transparency is key.

FM tip 5: Ensure your recycling partner provides data on how waste is processed.

6. Timed taps, toilets, urinals and sensors that waste water

Red Flag: Sensor managed fixtures that is marketed as water-saving, but stay on too long or are trigger unnecessarily is not environmentally beneficial. Before installation, fixtures should be observed and ideally tested. Alternatively, a supplier should commit to a savings guarantee accompanied by a risk-reversal offering. Sensors should be tested for false triggers as falsely triggered sensor fixtures can waste even more water than manual fixtures. Reliable smart fixtures are designed to optimise, not just automate it.

FM tip 6: Ask for proof regarding adjustable flow controls, sensor calibration, and IoT connectivity for remote monitoring.

7. No monitoring or transparency

A credible system should offer IoT integration, usage reports, or real-time monitoring. “If it’s not measured, it’s not managed.” Bold sustainability statements without dashboards, displays, or evidence of ongoing tracking is not real sustainability. Data dashboards prove ROI, support ESG reporting, and help identify issues early. Connected washroom solutions that track every flush, leak, or occupancy pattern are far more credible than unsupported claims.

FM tip 7: Demand visibility on an easy-to-use platform.

8. “Recycled” consumables with no verification

Red Flag: Consumables are a constant expense. Toilet paper or paper towels branded as “100% recycled” without certification is not a sustainable solution for washrooms. Third-party marks such as FSC Recycled, EcoLabel, or equivalent third-party marks should be visible and verifiable. Without them, claims are unverified.

FM tip 8: Choosing certified recycled options helps you prove sustainability commitments and reduce procurement risks.

9. Cleaning regimes that use harsh chemicals

A washroom marketed as sustainable but reeking of bleach or ammonia or being cleaned too often, or too little, poses both environmental and health risks. When relying heavily on harsh chemicals, sustainability claims ring hollow. Cleaning routines that have shifted from routine to responsive, through the deployment of IoT technology and reporting offers water and cost saving. Intelligent cleaning schedules based on usage patterns, rather than rigid time-based cleaning routines results in reduced labour costs, chemical use and cleaning fatigue. Furthermore, eco-friendly enzyme-based cleaning agents can maintain hygiene standards without contradicting sustainability messaging. They are safer for users, staff, and plumbing infrastructure.

Fixture designs should also ensure that hard-to-clean areas are easily accessible in order to ensure that a high level of cleaning and hygiene can be maintained.

FM tip 9: Ask which cleaning products are used and check for certifications. Procure fixtures that are simple in design and easy to clean.

10. “Green” marketing overshadowing actual performance

Washrooms plastered with “eco” signs while underlying systems remain outdated and wasteful is a certain red flag. Facility managers and marketers should work together to ensure that installation and the messaging around it is factually correct – that the facility has actually invested in water-efficient toilets, low-flow faucets, or greywater reuse systems. If the investment is in signage rather than infrastructure, it’s greenwashing. A poster doesn’t reduce water bills, but efficient fixtures do and data-proven upgrades—like ultra-low-flush toilets or IoT-enabled fixtures—speak louder than green graphics.

FM tip 10: Demand substance over style. Don’t fall for supplier marketing, procure based on proven facts.

Final thoughts: Cut through the noise

For facility managers, spotting and avoiding greenwashing within their own washrooms and within the products they procure is critical. Rising operational costs, ESG compliance, and the push for measurable ROI mean there’s no room for “eco” claims without evidence. The future of public washrooms is connected, data-driven, and transparent.

By focusing on credible certifications, real data, and technology that measures and manages resources, you can transform washrooms from cost centres into sustainability success stories. Subtle but powerful solutions—such as IoT-enabled fixtures that monitor usage and provide real-time feedback—are proving that genuine impact comes from performance, not marketing.

In the end, greenwashing can only survive where scrutiny is absent. By asking the right questions and demanding proof, facility managers can ensure their washrooms don’t just look sustainable but that they truly are.

About Propelair

