Amazing Spaces to broaden reach with Blue Chip acquisition

Amazing Spaces and Blue Chip Properties are uniting to redefine real-estate marketing.

Source: Supplied. The Blue Chip Properties team.

With uncertainty in the film industry and growing concerns about how AI could affect the future of film shoots on location, Amazing Spaces is expanding the real-estate division of its business at a critical time.

Founded in 2000 by Julia Finnis-Bedford, Amazing Spaces began as a visionary solution for the film industry, pioneering the concept of a location agency when no such service existed.

Over two decades the company has grown from sourcing unique locations for global film and photographic productions to representing extraordinary properties in South Africa's most sought-after suburbs.

"We are very excited about this move," says Finnis-Bedford. "Blue Chip Properties is well-known in the local Constantia Valley area for its impeccable service and long-standing relationships that span 26 years. I've known the founders, Fay Lamond and Vanya Futter, for a long time, having first met Fay's mum who sold me a house many years ago.

"As business owners Blue Chip Properties shares a similar company culture and value set, which is crucial when deciding whether to acquire another business. Like us, it is a boutique agency that puts people before sales, which naturally resonates with me. Combined with our approach at Amazing Spaces to drive creative, story-driven marketing of properties, this feels like a step in the right direction."

Building shared success

By pooling expertise, resources, customer bases and geographic reach, Finnis-Bedford believes the merged entity will accelerate growth and offer clients a more comprehensive service. Once the acquisition is complete, Futter will continue in the business for two years focusing on sales and administration during the handover period, while Lamond will stay on indefinitely as a sales agent in Upper Constantia.

"The timing for an acquisition is perfect. We have had offers to sell over the years but mostly from big companies that our agents didn't want to join. Amazing Spaces is what we have been waiting for and we believe the united team will be a force with which to be reckoned," states Lamond.

"It is incredibly exciting for me because we are creating a legacy, ensuring there is longevity through co-branding," comments Futter.

Both the film locations sector and residential real estate market have seen massive changes over the last 25 years, with rising costs and technological advancements. To remain relevant, agencies must adapt or risk obsolescence.

"Having experienced a financial crisis in 2008 and a pandemic in 2020, I've become a more resilient business leader. Now, with AI disrupting the industry, staying ahead is essential. Through this acquisition we're embracing a fresh approach with a new logo, contemporary marketing strategy and innovative ideas,” states Finnis-Bedford.

Once finalised, Amazing Spaces' focus areas will extend from the Constantia Valley through to the Deep South, City Bowl, Atlantic Seaboard and Western Seaboard. The company will continue marketing properties to global film-production agencies.