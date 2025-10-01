We’ve changed the way the world flushes, and now we’re raising the bar!

Propelair, a leading international cleantech company, has been pioneering sustainable washroom technology for over a decade. Known for developing one of the world’s lowest water-flush toilets, we first introduced a 1.5-litre flush system and later refined it into the OneThreeFive, a revolutionary low-flush toilet that replaces up to 7.65 litres of water with 70 litres of air. This innovative toilet delivers up to 85% water savings per flush, helping businesses around the world cut water bills, reduce environmental impact, and save billions of litres of water.

Now, Propelair is preparing to launch a new generation of water-saving innovations – unlike anything the market has seen before. Designed for commercial and public use, our latest solutions will serve healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial, and industrial sectors across the globe. Stay tuned as we continue to lead the way in sustainable sanitation, smart washroom solutions, and IoT-enabled water management.

From humble beginnings to saving billions, and counting

Propelair has not only transformed the way the world flushes but has revolutionised sanitation technology that remained unchanged for over 200 years. By redefining the simple act of flushing, we are leading a global movement in sustainable water management, driving a collective effort that is turning the vision of a more sustainable future into reality.

By enabling commercial and public organisations to reduce water consumption (and cut associated costs), we create “big change with little effort” – particularly within washrooms, where up to 90% of a facility’s water usage occurs. Our low-flush toilets and smart washroom solutions are helping businesses achieve significant savings, meet ESG and sustainability goals, and contribute to long-term water conservation.

85% water saving was just the start, a bigger saving is coming

At Propelair, our mission has always been simple: to save the planet one flush at a time, but we’re not done yet. After extensive research and development, rigorous trials, customer feedback, and deep market insights, we're preparing to unveil several new, big innovations in sustainable washroom technology!

Our new revolutionary concepts go beyond just an award-winning low-flush toilet and offers even greater water and cost savings, enhanced hygiene performance, and a transformative impact on public facility management. Designed to optimise public washroom operations, our solutions will forever change how facilities monitor, measure, and manage water use – efficiently, hygienically, and sustainably.

So, what is the set of innovations poised to make waves across the industry?

We’re letting the cat out of the bag at this year’s Green Building Council Convention in South Africa, from 11 to 13 November.

We’re unveiling three groundbreaking, first-of-their-kind public washroom innovations that promise to shake up the industry, and redefine what’s possible in sustainable, hygienic, and tech-enabled washroom design. If you're in the business of better buildings and smarter facilities, this is where the future begins.

Join us for an eye-opening experience and be part of the conversation that’s changing the way the world flushes, indefinitely.

At Propelair, innovation isn’t a destination, it’s a continuous journey. We’ve already made waves with the OneThreeFive, but the next chapter in sustainable washroom technology is just beginning. With three pioneering solutions about to be unveiled, we're not just raising the bar, we're redefining it. Join us as we continue to push boundaries, challenge the norm, and deliver smarter, cleaner, and more efficient washrooms for a better tomorrow.

About Propelair

