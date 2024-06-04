Eco-anxiety: It's hitting closer to home than you think

Studies show that eco-anxiety is on the rise, affecting mental health and straining societal systems. The good news? We all have the power to make a difference. From adopting small, sustainable practices at home to implementing impactful strategies at work, every action counts.

Let’s set the anxiety scene

Did you know Earth Overshoot Day in 2024 was on August 1st—the date humanity exhausted the planet's biological resources that Earth has generated for that year? Less than 20% of our waste is recyclable, yet we keep pouring money into recycling infrastructure. Maybe it's time to focus on reducing instead. Have you considered that Earth can regenerate itself, but humanity might not. Feeling anxious yet?

The largest study on eco-anxiety, conducted in 2021 by Elizabeth Marks and Caroline Hickman from the University of Bath, found widespread concern about climate change. Over 59% of respondents were extremely worried, with more than half feeling sad, anxious, angry, guilty, or powerless. Astonishingly, 45% said their climate concerns impacted their daily lives, and up to 39% were reconsidering having children due to fears about the future. While we remain optimistic, the more we delve into environmental challenges and seek its solution, the more our anxiety intensifies.

So, you’re not part of the worrisome crowd, but are you affected?

Yes, you are affected. Anxiety is the body's natural response to stress, danger, or unfamiliar situations, often manifesting as a sense of unease before a significant event. Everything is interconnected. We are not separate from nature; we are nature. Since we are inherently part of the problem, we cannot escape its consequences – they will affect us all.

As eco-anxiety increases, mental health declines, straining already compromised systems like healthcare, education, and workplace well-being. When one system or person weakens, others bear the burden, demanding more resources – including your time and money – that are already limited.

Stressed resources also ignite conflict, causing uproar among those who would otherwise coexist peacefully. As the underlying pressure for resource continuously escalate and provision for shortfall is made by some, opinions of overstressing the required quota is rising, paving the way for a ‘dog-eats-dog’ world.

What is the ‘miracle’ solution?

You are. Your knowledge and actions are the key. As the saying goes, "Put your own oxygen mask on first" – start by taking small, practical steps and influence others along the way. Be the example of change, then empower others to join you. Many small actions can create a significant impact. Focus on reducing resource consumption before reusing or recycling.

Simple workplace strategies

IT specialists, consider creating an e-waste strategy for your organisation. For the “bean counters”, why not develop a model that rewards customers for repurposing, donating, or recycling your products or its packaging? Innovation teams, focus on designing products or services that reduce resource usage. This not only makes you an eco-warrior but also drives profitability.

Operations teams, lead the demand for sustainability by choosing suppliers and products who share your values – make it a prerequisite, not a request. HR, consider incorporating Carbon Literacy training into onboarding and add sustainability actions to KPIs. Marketing specialists, use your influence and voice to craft messages that inspire behavioural change, and managers: opt for more video calls and commit to taking fewer trips per year.

You’re also a contributor at home

While the workplace may limit quick changes, your home offers a unique opportunity. As king of the castle, you can lead by example with simple actions like meal planning to cut food waste, reducing meat consumption, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth (for two minutes, remember!), or using energy-efficient light bulbs. Embrace in-home recycling, repair items instead of replacing them, and consider sharing or borrowing from neighbours. Home changes can be simple, quick, and cost-effective – like avoiding single-use items. Stop making excuses and start making better choices today!

It pays to save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair toilet.

Conclusion: The rising tide of eco-anxiety highlights a critical reality: our connection to environmental issues is both profound and inescapable. The solution lies within each of us. By harnessing our knowledge and taking deliberate actions, we can drive change. Small, practical steps at home and in the workplace can lead to substantial impacts and a more sustainable future.

About Propelair