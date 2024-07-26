Our 10 most frequently asked toilet questions

Is 1.35 litres of water really enough to flush a toilet? Yes, extensive independent testing at various flush volumes has shown that 1.35 litres is sufficient for a clean flush. It also does not increase the risk of blocked drains, even in high-traffic facilities.

Yes, extensive independent testing at various flush volumes has shown that 1.35 litres is sufficient for a clean flush. It also does not increase the risk of blocked drains, even in high-traffic facilities. Can a soft-closed lid be used? The lid must be sealed promptly for the toilet to flush and to speed up queuing in high-footfall areas. For this reason, we do not offer a slow-closing soft-close lid. A properly sealed lid (we call it ‘close-to-flush-technology), prior to flushing, also reduces the sneeze effect (and odours!), thereby minimising the spread of germs.

How are blockages cleared if the lid must remain closed to trigger the auto-flush? Blockages can be cleared using traditional plungers or rods. However, the Propelair OneThreeFive offers a unique feature: blockages can potentially be cleared through a simple series of latch movements that trigger a dry flush, resulting in continued pressurised airflow to unblock drains, restoring performance and minimizing public washroom inconvenience swiftly.

Our offering does not start with an installation but with a site assessment! We ensure that your site meets the required installation conditions. We then install flush counters to calculate your potential water and cost savings, pre-installation, and share the statistical outcomes with you before finalising the installation procedure. Our warranty conditions stipulate that only a Propelair-trained installer is permitted to install your Propelair toilet. We have local installers within every region that we operate in. How will I know if a Propelair toilet will fit existing drains? During our pre-installation assessment, we will ensure that your site meets the required installation conditions. The toilet connects to the main water supply and discharges waste into a standard drainage system of 110mm but also offers flexibility by being able to discharge into a 50mm drainage system.

How does IoT work, and can it be retrofitted? Equipped with a smart IoT-connected system, the toilet’s control unit provides feedback to service engineers through data transmission, streamlining maintenance and reducing downtime. IoT can be retrofitted, allowing our existing and new customers to benefit from accurate and real-time maintenance diagnostic alerts.

Why does a Propelair toilet have a QR code? The Propelair Asset tracking software (QR code-based) streamlines operations, allowing facility managers to remotely monitor the status and condition of each installed toilet, in real-time and instantly schedule maintenance callouts when issues are reported by the automated system. Gone are the days of manual tracking and guesswork!

Why is a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet more hygienic than a conventional toilet? The Propelair OneThreeFive offers triple protection for users. It incorporates Polygiene BioMaster additives in frequently touched areas like the latch to prevent germ growth. The close-to-flush technology minimises the spread of germs by preventing the “sneeze effect.“ A powerful single flush eliminates 99.9% of contaminants in just 1.5 seconds, surpassing conventional toilets which leave up to 6% of previous users’ contaminants.

Special toilet, special cleaning procedure? No. Although our pan and side hinges are rimless and make previously hard-to-clean areas easily accessible to ensure a high level of hygiene, Propelair toilets can simply be cleaned with water and soap.

Conclusion: Commercial benefit is key for our customers, but at Propelair we offer more. By also focussing on "people and planet benefits" our 1.5lt and OneThreeFive products provide environmental advantages and improved hygiene for users. By integrating "people and planet" benefits into our offering, we aim to build loyalty and increase product adoption, leading to greater water savings. Join us in saving the planet, one flush at a time!