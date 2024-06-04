Propelair: One shade of green

Propelair takes a hard look at greenwashing and delivers a clear environmental message

Greenwashing refers to the deceptive practice of overstating or falsely stating an organisations or product’s environmental benefits. This occurs when claims are vague, false, or intentionally misleading, creating the illusion of eco-consciousness without genuine action.

Greenwashing often takes on the form of buzzwords like “environmentally friendly", “reduced footprint”, “green”, or “sustainable”. While these terms sound appealing, they’re frequently used to drive commercial gains rather than reflect meaningful environmental impact.

In the public washroom space, facility managers and property owners are encouraged to not settle for green claims but to stay informed about the washroom solutions they choose for their public washrooms, like water-saving technologies, and whether it genuinely contribute to sustainability.

Avoiding greenwashing: Key resources and tips

Facility managers and property owners play a critical role in driving sustainable behaviours among the masses and making sustainable choices, including installing Propelair OneThreeFive toilets in their buildings. To avoid falling victim to greenwashing, it’s essential to understand the terminology used in environmental claims.

Trusted resources like the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) provide clear, straightforward learning guides to help navigate the complexities of greenwashing terms. Founded in the UK in 1961, the WWF’s Guide to Greenwashing is a valuable tool for deciphering marketing buzzwords like “carbon neutral”, “climate friendly” and “eco-friendly”.

Another excellent resource is UK-based organisation Green Intelligence, which offers a comprehensive guide to help property professionals and everyday individuals break down complicated ecological jargon. Both organisations emphasise caution when encountering vague terms like “environmentally friendly” or “green”, which are often used more for marketing than meaningful impact.

Preventing accidental greenwashing: Risks and solutions

In the quest for sustainability, the risk of accidental greenwashing looms large for well-meaning businesses. While some companies intentionally mislead customers with false eco-friendly claims, many facility managers and property owners can unintentionally fall into the greenwashing trap due to the increasingly complex sustainability landscape. The consequences are serious:

Regulatory crackdowns: Authorities are imposing fines and takedown orders on misleading claims.

Reputation damage: Negative customer reviews and complaints can tarnish your brand.

Financial losses: Losing trust can drive away customers and investors, impacting your bottom line.

To avoid accidental greenwashing and ensure your sustainability claims are credible and compliant, follow these steps:

Understand the Green Claims Code.

Use the six key principles of the government-backed Green Claims Code to evaluate all your sustainability statements. This code ensures your claims are truthful, clear, and substantiated.

Once familiar with the code, take the online quiz to test your understanding and refine your approach.

Follow advertising best practices: The UK Committees of Advertising Practice provides detailed guidelines on making credible and transparent green claims in advertisements and communications. Reviewing these resources can help you craft messaging that resonates with eco-conscious audiences while maintaining compliance.



By implementing these strategies, you can confidently showcase your commitment to sustainability, foster trust, and protect your reputation. Don't let accidental greenwashing undermine your efforts — educate your team, verify your claims, and lead the way in genuine sustainability practices.

Propelair: One shade of green

At Propelair, we stand firm in our commitment to transparency and accountability in all our environmental claims. With over 20 years of rigorous trials and testing, our product’s performance and sustainability benefits are validated by respected organisations, including a leading global collective of designers, engineers, and technical experts dedicated to building a sustainable future, as well as a reputable UK-based university.

Our green claims are backed by data. We leverage IoT technology to measure and calculate the Propelair OneThreeFive's performance and environmental impact, with precision. This ensures our claims are not just credible but measurable, providing real-world proof of the toilet’s ability to save water and reduce carbon.

Propelair empowers customers to make their own credible claims

Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our own products and services. With the Propelair OneThreeFive’s advanced asset-tracking capabilities, customers can monitor and report the performance of their installed units. This empowers them to confidently share accurate data about their environmental contributions, strengthening their credibility and reinforcing their sustainability initiatives.

About Propelair

