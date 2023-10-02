Do you know how much a Propelair Toilet costs?

Let’s get down to the numbers.

While the initial cost may seem higher than traditional toilets, the rapid payback through water conservation and reduced operational expenses, makes Propelair OneThreeFive a smart investment for businesses who are seeking immediate financial returns. This upfront investment justified by an 85% water saving per flush, leads to instant lower water bills and a total investment payback in as little as one year, allowing businesses to enjoy immediate and indefinite long-term cost savings, for years after installation.

Invest now, save indefinitely

By purchasing a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet, you can immediately start saving water, flushing with up to 85% less water per flush. Additionally, its robust design reduces maintenance costs, as proven in our recent 1-year trial, providing both short-term savings and long-term efficiency.

It pays to save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings

In the case study below, high water consumption and costs were evident before Propelair was installed. After installation, the reduction in water bills surpassed the installation cost, providing the customer with immediate savings. Additionally, following a 10-month payback period, the water and cost savings remained steady, with the investment cost fully recouped.

*Based on 64 x 1.5lt Propelair toilets installed in South Africa in a building that is operational for 300 / 365 days.

Water and carbon savings

Propelair’s benefit does not stop at water savings. By reducing flush volume, the OneThreeFive toilet decreases the amount of water and wastewater entering the sewer system, which in turn reduces the energy required for water processing and lowers the carbon footprint. The savings are so significant that many customers have not only included Propelair in their ESG strategy but have made it the heart of their strategy!

In the case study above, our customer achieved an annual water savings of 83%, amounting to R1.7m, along with an 82% reduction in carbon emissions, equating to 16,000 kilograms. These significant savings have continued well beyond the 10-month payback period.

Make savings happen: discover the real savings our customers continue to enjoy.

Let the numbers do the talking

We base your investment on actual water cost savings, which is why we conduct a site visit before quoting installation. Flush counters are installed in your existing toilets to gather real data for a month, after which we calculate your payback period and total cost, also showing annual savings in money, water, and carbon—before you spend a penny. Confident in our product, we’ll credit the cost of one toilet if savings aren't met within the first three months after installation.

Learn how to purchase a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet.

In conclusion, investing in a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet is a commitment to sustainable practices that yield significant ongoing and long-term savings. With its remarkable water and energy efficiency, this innovative toilet not only lowers your operational costs but also reduces your carbon footprint.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 85% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. moc.rialeporp@ofni | www.propelair.com | +44 7516 310146 (EU) | +27 82 947 8121 (SSA) | +971 52 108 4092 (UAE) | +66 90 983 2384 (APEC)



