Leading property developer trials and proves Propelair's drastically reduced maintenance cost

Propelair’s 9-unit OneThreeFive trial conserves another 3.4 million litres of water and drastically reduces maintenance cost.

Redefine Properties partnered with Propelair again, to trial the innovative OneThreeFive IoT-connected toilet in one of their busiest and highest traffic locations, Sammy Marks Square Shopping Mall, located in the heart of Pretoria, South Africa, saving almost 3.4 million litres of water in a single year.

In July 2022, Redefine Properties, a leading facilities management group in South Africa, shifted their focus to reducing water consumption across 21 office buildings and retail sites. Over the course of a year, they installed 1,400 Propelair toilets with a 1.5-litre flush capacity, resulting in an annual cost saving of nearly R2.4m.

Saving another 3.4 million litres and it’s cost

Building on that success they then agreed to install the first nine Propelair OneThreeFive toilets on 9 September 2023 at Sammy Marks Square, a high-traffic area. Each cubicle managed up to 135 flushes daily, averaging 50,000 flushes per toilet annually, with some toilets reaching nearly 99,000 flushes over the year!

With such high flush numbers, Redefine Properties would have used nearly 4 million litres of water - the equivalent of 2 million 2-litre milk jugs. However, thanks to the Propelair OneThreeFive trial, they conserved 3.4 million of that 4 million litres, using only 600,000 litres during the one-year trial.

Trial proves Propelair reduces maintenance cost

Our trial didn’t end with record water and cost savings for Redefine. Propelair set out to prove the durability of our product. On 9 September 2024, exactly a year later, the UK Innovation team returned to Sammy Marks Square to retrofit the latest IoT technology and remove the trial units for further testing. The results confirmed that all components withstood the high-demand environment, showing no signs of wear. The motor's airflow and other parts tested perfectly, indicating a strong lifespan and guaranteed reduced maintenance costs.

Tom Bonner, Propelair’s global new product development lead, stated, "Not a single part failed. Our in-house lab and quality tests were validated, proving the reliability of our product in even the toughest environments." The IoT upgrade not only subjects a new technology to this challenging environment but also empowers Redefine Properties with real-time monitoring of water usage and detailed statistical data. This data enables them to streamline maintenance by identifying precise problem locations, deploying staff with the right tools, and addressing issues promptly without the need for troubleshooting. Additionally, this aligns with their positive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

It Pays to Save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair OneThreeFive toilet.

Conclusion: The trial of Propelair's OneThreeFive toilets at Sammy Marks Square showcased significant water and maintenance savings and durability in a high-traffic environment. This success positions Propelair for future installations in high-usage facilities, enhancing both environmental impact, efficiency, and cost savings across water and maintenance measures.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 85% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. info@propelair.com | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (EU) | +27 83 273 5711 (SSA) | +971 52 108 4092 (UAE) | +66 90 983 2384 (APEC)



