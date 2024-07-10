We don’t just drive sustainability; we empower the masses to lead it

Making waves that matter: How collective action drives global water conservation

In a world where every drop counts, Propelair is not just saving water - it’s making waves. And those waves are set to ripple across the globe, inspiring a new era of environmental responsibility, water efficiency and collective climate action, made by the masses! Recognising that meaningful change stems from small actions taken by many, we focus on creating cleantech washroom products that drive significant impact through collective effort. While our product is of the highest quality, the real power lies in scale and community adoption.

In today's world, where sustainability in commercial buildings is no longer just an option but a necessity, Propelair stands out as a beacon of innovation and responsibility. Propelair is not just a company focused on developing eco-friendly washroom technology; it is a pioneer in Lenabling everyday people and businesses to actively contribute to the environmental change that our planet so desperately needs.

The Propelair vision: Making sustainability accessible

Propelair’s vision is clear and compelling: to create smart bathroom technology that empower everyone - individuals, businesses, and entire communities - to participate in sustainable practices. The company’s flagship product, the Propelair OneThreeFive toilet, exemplifies this vision by offering a solution that is both practical and revolutionary. Unlike traditional toilets, which use an average of 9 litres of water per flush, the Propelair OneThreeFive uses just 1.35 litres, reducing water consumption by up to 85%.

This water-saving innovation isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about accessibility. By reducing water usage to such an extent, Propelair enables businesses, retail spaces and institutions to not only enable water conservation but to also significantly lower their water bills, making sustainability a financially viable, as well as an environmentally responsible one.

Make Savings Happen! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair toilet.

A ripple effect: How Propelair products drive collective change

The impact of Propelair’s OneThreeFive toilet extends far beyond individual savings. By enabling large-scale adoption of water-efficient technology, Propelair is fostering a ripple effect that drives collective change. Each toilet installed represents a significant reduction in water use, which, when multiplied across thousands of units, translates to millions of litres saved annually. This large-scale conservation effort is crucial in drought-prone regions and contributes to the global movement to preserve freshwater resources.

https://propelair.com/blog/propelair-has-saved-more-than-1-6-billion-litres-of-water/

Propelair toilets, operational in the UK, UAE, and South Africa since 2017, have cumulatively saved a staggering 1,684,593,340 litres of clean, drinkable water – the equivalent of a whopping 673 Olympic-sized swimming pools. To put it in perspective, this volume could sustain the daily water requirements of around 12.3 million individuals for an entire year, given that the average person consumes approximately 50 litres of water per day.

Propelair’s technology is not just about reducing water usage; it’s about transforming mindsets around sustainability. By making it easy for individuals and businesses to adopt green washroom solutions, Propelair is shifting the narrative from sustainability being a complex and costly endeavour to one that is simple, achievable, and beneficial for all.

Empowering businesses to lead by example

In the commercial sector, Propelair’s solutions are transforming how businesses approach their sustainability goals. Companies that adopt Propelair’s technology are not only reducing their environmental footprint but also setting an example for others to follow. This leadership is critical in an era where corporate ESG commitments are increasingly scrutinized by consumers, investors, and regulators alike.

Businesses that install Propelair systems demonstrate a commitment to sustainability that goes beyond mere compliance. They show that they are willing to invest in technologies that benefit the environment, their customers, and their bottom line – essentially driving the triple bottom line! This proactive approach is what sets them apart in a competitive marketplace and aligns them with the growing demand for sustainable building practices.

It pays to save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair toilet.

Propelair: Catalysing a global movement

The true power of Propelair lies in its ability to catalyse a global water-savings movement. By providing the tools and technology necessary for widespread environmental change, Propelair is helping to create a world where sustainable living is achievable, cost-effective, and rewarding.

As more individuals, businesses, and institutions adopt Propelair’s solutions, the impact will continue to grow, creating a snowball effect of environmental benefit. Propelair is not just a company that champions sustainability - it is a catalyst for global transformation, enabling people everywhere to be the change that the world needs.

Conclusion: A future powered by collective action

The path to a sustainable future requires more than just innovative products; it requires a united global effort. Propelair understands this and is dedicated to making water conservation accessible, measurable and scalable. Through its cutting-edge technology and visionary approach, Propelair is empowering the masses to take control of their environmental impact and drive the change that is so urgently needed.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install one of the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilets. Our innovation replaces up to 7.65lt of water with 70lt of air to achieve an 85% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. moc.rialeporp@ofni | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (EU) | +27 83 273 5711 (SSA) | +971 52 108 4092 (UAE) | +66 90 983 2384 (APEC)



