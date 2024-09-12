Property Retail & Hospitality Property
    Transforming guest experiences: The Flexbox business model for guesthouses and Airbnbs

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    The hospitality industry is evolving, with guesthouses and Airbnbs now embracing innovative solutions to enhance their offerings.
    Source: Supplied. Rachel Pretorius, co-founder and co-owner of Flexbox in South Africa.
    Source: Supplied. Rachel Pretorius, co-founder and co-owner of Flexbox in South Africa.

    One such solution is Flexbox, an advanced home workout system designed in California and manufactured in South Africa.

    This system, brought to the hospitality industry by founders and co-owners, Rachel Pretorius and Van Aarde Pretorius, presents a unique opportunity for accommodation providers to elevate their guest experience by incorporating fitness options directly into their rooms.

    Flexbox merges world-class performance ergonomics with the convenience of at-home fitness, developed by a specialist in human-performance who has worked with professional athletes and Hollywood celebrities.

    By providing guests access to Flexbox for a nominal rental fee per session, establishments can transform their accommodations into personal fitness havens, catering to the growing demand for health-focused travel experiences.

    The design of Flexbox not only maximises resistance training but also fits seamlessly into modern interiors, featuring durable vegan leather upholstery and elegant brushed gold finishes.

    Source: Supplied. Rachel Pretorius, co-founder and co-owner of Flexbox in South Africa.
    Source: Supplied. Rachel Pretorius, co-founder and co-owner of Flexbox in South Africa.

    Elegant fitness solution

    Available in two sophisticated colours—tan - daybreak and black - midnight—Flexbox serves both as a comprehensive workout system and a stylish addition to any guestroom.

    With over 300 exercises that encompass resistance training, pilates, yoga, and more, Flexbox is suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

    To facilitate this, guests can download the Flexbox app, which features an extensive movement library with clear instructions and visual demonstrations, ensuring proper exercise technique. It offers customised workout routines tailored for various fitness goals—strength, cardio, or flexibility—making it suitable for users at all fitness levels.

    This versatility allows guesthouses and Airbnbs to offer a distinct advantage in the competitive hospitality market, providing guests with the tools they need to maintain their fitness routines while away from home.

    By integrating Flexbox into their services, accommodation providers not only enhance the value of their offerings but also position themselves as leaders in the health-conscious travel sector, tapping into a lucrative market of guests seeking convenience and flexibility in their fitness journeys.

    Airbnb
    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
