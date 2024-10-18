Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaMesh TradeBizcommunity.comLevergyMann MadePrimedia BroadcastingaHead Marketing ServicesDaily MaverickSo InteractiveBroad MediaOrnicoHoward AudioBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia Out-of-HomeBlue Label MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Debate over artistic freedom as ARB orders withdrawal of property ad

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ordered Aview Properties to withdraw an online advertisement for its Bishopscourt Monterey development in Cape Town, following complaints that the image misleadingly portrays the development as secluded within a natural woodland setting.

    The ARB ruled that the altered advertisement violated advertising standards by creating a false impression that the proposed development would be surrounded solely by trees, omitting neighboring residential properties.

    Debate over artistic freedom as ARB orders withdrawal of property ad

    The complaint, filed by a neighbouring resident, alleged that the ad’s digitally enhanced images presented the development as enveloped by uninterrupted greenery, with surrounding homes and structures edited out. The complainant provided both the advertisement and an area map to demonstrate that the land, specifically Erf 285, included a residence, pool, and landscaped area, as well as adjacent homes on neighboring plots. By omitting these features, the complainant argued, the ad fostered unrealistic expectations about the site's surroundings, potentially misleading consumers interested in the "off-plan" purchase of the development.

    Aview Properties' response

    Aview Properties defended its advertisement by emphasising the creative and aspirational nature of marketing visuals, comparing the practice to stylised images in commercial ads that are not meant to depict literal reality.

    Marketing is not an exact replica to reality, an example being that of a certain commercial, where rain drops turned into Jelly Tots. Viewers understand that the said scenario is not possible as raindrops cannot turn into Jelly Tots.

    The company argued that the ad was intended to draw focus to the development itself, not to serve as an exact replica of the site’s environment. Additionally, the company noted that the complainant’s status as a neighbouring resident might suggest a personal stake rather than a matter of public interest.

    In its response, Aview asserted that the advertised image was clearly an artist’s impression and that buyers should understand it as such. The developer also pointed out that potential buyers receive legally binding documents outlining the actual layout, location, and structure of the project and are encouraged to visit the site, which would provide a clear view of the actual surroundings.

    ARB’s ruling and decision

    Despite Aview’s arguments, the ARB determined that the image crossed a line from artistic representation to deception by altering significant elements of the location to create a more appealing, yet inaccurate, setting. The board acknowledged that while advertising often employs stylised depictions, these are permissible only when they remain hyperbolic or clearly fictional, such as imaginative product portrayals intended to catch the eye without being taken literally.

    However, in this case, the ARB concluded that the advertisement implied a misleading level of isolation and seclusion in a densely populated area. According to Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice, advertisements cannot contain visuals that, through omission or alteration, mislead consumers regarding the product’s reality. The ARB reasoned that, unlike a lighthearted exaggeration, the altered image could reasonably lead potential buyers to believe that the development would be surrounded by unspoiled nature without nearby residences, a claim found to be inaccurate.

    The ARB further noted that such a misleading impression cannot be corrected through disclosure in a subsequent purchase contract, as the consumer’s expectations have already been shaped by the initial advertisement. Thus, the ARB ruled that the ad was in contravention of advertising standards and instructed Aview Properties to withdraw it in its current form.

    Read more: advertising, property, trees, misleading, complaint, Advertising Regulatory Board, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz