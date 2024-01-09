Nolo Phiri, an influential figure in South African entertainment and a trailblazer in empowering young creatives, is set to launch a groundbreaking project: Leading Ladies, a 10-part roundtable series in celebration of South African female industry leaders.

Nolo Phiri launches 'Leading Ladies', an initiative to empower SA's women in entertainment. Image supplied

“This new project represents a celebration of women’s voices and talents in our industry,” says Phiri.

“Leading Ladies will bring together South Africa’s top female creatives to share insights and amplify their voices shaping storytelling from the inside out. The series will celebrate the grit, vision and authenticity women bring to the screen- because when we tell our stories, we make room for all stories.”

Leading Ladies will feature insightful discussions with prominent women in South African television. Through in-depth conversations, these women will share their journeys, experiences, and knowledge, offering mentorship to up-and-coming talent in the industry.

With extensive experience as a moderator and MC across television, film, and live events, Phiri is known for her charisma, quick wit, and professionalism, making her an engaging host at high-profile events.

She brings a unique blend of storytelling, audience engagement, and an eye for detail, honed from years of experience as both an actress and a producer. Her presence has captivated audiences at various notable events, including fundraisers and industry panels for organisations like Mrs. South Africa, Cansa, Canon, Bankseta, and Tshwane University of Technology.

Phiri, best known for her unforgettable role as Niki on Rhythm City (2011-2018), has made a significant impact both on-screen and behind the scenes.

An Honours graduate from Wits University’s School of the Arts, Phiri’s career began with a major in fine arts at the National School of the Arts. She has produced celebrated documentaries and dramas, including Muvhango for SABC, and has collaborated on projects with Mzansi Magic, Showmax, e.tv, Netflix, and Paramount, to name a few.

As the founder of Girl Next Door Media, Phiri dedicates her career to cultivating and empowering the next generation of creatives.

Through her work with Girl Next Door Media, Phiri has fostered growth in the entertainment sector by creating valuable opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and connecting them with seasoned professionals.

Her fashion line, Apples & Oranges for Nolo Phiri, and the Girl Next Door Conversation Series have become key platforms for youth empowerment, mentorship, and skills development.

As a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment, Phiri has collaborated with brands such as Unilever’s Even & Lovely to promote confidence and self-expression among young women. She continues to inspire with her vision and commitment to championing women and young talent in the creative industry.

Leading Ladies, a 10-part roundtable series in celebration of South African female industry leaders is set to kick-off in January 2025.