    Inaugural SA Clay Awards to capture the essence of the ceramic scene

    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    Prompted by its acceptance as an affiliate member of the International Academy of Ceramics (IAC), The Rust-en-Vrede Gallery + Clay Museum has announced the launch of the inaugural SA Clay Awards, which will exhibit its winning pieces from 2 November to 7 December 2024 for the first time.
    Artist: Clementina Van der Walt - Mantelpiece Duo. Photo by Amadea Yacumakis
    Artist: Clementina Van der Walt - Mantelpiece Duo. Photo by Amadea Yacumakis

    As an organisation affiliated to Unesco and devoted to ceramic excellence, the IAC nod was seen as a fittingly momentous opportunity to propose a new biennale award and exhibition, in recognition of the wealth of skill and talent in the South African ceramics landscape.

    Alternating annually with the Portrait Award the inaugural SA Clay Awards celebrates mastery and creativity in the field.

    A novel structure meant that anyone could enter and sees the top 50 pieces acknowledged rather than a singular winner. Uniquely, the sponsored awards money will also be shared equally between the creators of the final selection.

    This speaks to the versatility of the medium. With so many ways to interpret, work with and express a concept through clay, choosing one winner would have been next to impossible.

    “We were really pleased with the range of work entered. A collection of pieces like this shows you the wonder of clay, and what clay can do,” says Hennie Meyer, curator of the show.

    The vision was for an exhibition that would showcase ceramic excellence and capture the essence of the current scene in South Africa.

    “The concept for this exhibition has long intrigued me – it aims to present a diverse, unbiased collection of clay works that go beyond the singular perspective of any curator or gallery. An embodiment of excellence, richness, expression, concept, and craftsmanship,” he adds.

    The SA Clay Awards judging process

    A group of 10 respected international and local panelists – experts in their fields, ranging from renowned ceramic artists to revered academics – ensured that a wide range of viewpoints were part of the assessment of the works.

    Selectors included Magdalene Odundo (UK/Kenya), Andile Dyalvane (South Africa); Ronnie Watt (Canada/South Africa); Andre Hess (UK/South Africa); Digby Hoets (South Africa); Olivia Barrell (South Africa); Janet de Boos (Australia); Guangzhen Zhou (USA/China); Stanis Mbwanga (Congo) and Elizabeth Perril (USA).

    Artist: Siyabonga Fani - Mbokodo. Photo by Amadea Yacumakis
    Artist: Siyabonga Fani - Mbokodo. Photo by Amadea Yacumakis

    Each panelist chose their top 50 pieces, with the 50 most voted pieces (by 45 artists) overall forming the final selection. The judging was conducted anonymously, allowing selectors to choose works without any contact or deliberation among one another.

    This ensured not only a fair judging process but a great variety of work in the final selection.

    The showcase will open to the public on Saturday, 2 November at 11am. The works will be on display at the Rust-en-Vrede Gallery + Clay Museum until 7 December 2024.

