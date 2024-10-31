Lifestyle Theatre
    The journey continues with Disney’s The Magic Box

    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    Disney’s The Magic Box has extended its runs in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Featuring an all-South African cast, the show is now in its final weeks at Artscape, closing on Sunday, 10 November 2024 before moving to the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg, opening on Friday, 22 November, and running through the holidays to end on Sunday, 5 January 2025.

    Presented by Fever, the entertainment discovery platform, together with Proactiv Entertainment and RGB, and produced by local promoter Showtime Management, in association with First National Bank, Disney’s The Magic Box, developed in collaboration with Disney Theatrical Group, is a 90-minute stage musical that immerses the audience in an unprecedented theatrical adventure combining puppetry, elaborate costumes and projections in an innovative, large-scale staging.

    The legacy of Disney

    The show is an experience paying tribute to the art of animation and inviting the audience to reconnect with the legacy of Disney music through the stories, songs, and characters that have accompanied them through the different stages of their lives.

    Classic Disney songs merge into an iconic original score and the characters come to life through various theatrical techniques, magnificent choreography, and the voices and performances of a South African cast featuring 26 top-tier artists.

    To book your tickets, go to Disneythemagicbox.com.

