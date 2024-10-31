Hi-Tec debuts the Padel-AC, designed specifically for padel courts

Hi-Tec, founded in 1974, began with a strong foundation in the court shoe category, developing the iconic Squash Classic - originally crafted for the game of squash. Over the years, this timeless design has evolved to cater to various court sports, such as tennis and badminton, becoming a staple of Hi-Tec’s legacy.

Image supplied

Court sports have always been deeply embedded in Hi-Tec's DNA, making it a natural progression for the brand to step into the rapidly growing padel market.

Hi-Tec has now designed a padel shoe that stays true to its heritage and meets the needs of modern athletes.

“When we set out to design our Padel-AC shoe, the goal was simple: create a performance-driven shoe that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style, all while staying affordable”, says Gordon Stokes, product director at Hi-Tec.

“The upper is crafted to be ultra-light and breathable, offering the perfect balance of flexibility and support for those quick moves that makes padel so exciting. The shoe’s anti-slip outsole is highly abrasion-resistant which is necessary for padel court surfaces.”

Unlike tennis or squash, the surface of a padel court requires a shoe specifically designed to handle its unique conditions. Padel courts are covered with sand, making traction and stability crucial for swift, multidirectional movements.

The Padel-AC features a herringbone tread pattern like Hi-Tec’s tennis shoe offerings, which provides optimal grip on the sand while allowing for smooth sliding when needed.

Additionally, the game demands more stability in the midsole to support the frequent lateral and forward-backward motions, allowing players to move confidently without compromising on control and support.

There was no better way to establish how well the shoe performs than by enlisting the expertise of Padel coaches, players, and experts from the Sports Science Institute.

Through rigorous testing, Hi-Tec assessed the Padel-AC shoe’s durability, cushioning, fit, comfort, and grip—all essential factors for excelling on the Padel court.

The goal was not just to create a high-performing shoe, but to ensure it was also accessible to anyone interested in taking up Padel, whether they're beginners or seasoned players.

"In our shoe design process, we always draw inspiration from a predetermined seasonal colour palette. For this style, I wanted to infuse an element of playfulness, incorporating a localised print that allowed us to experiment with various colour combinations. It was imperative that the colours felt relatable to our customers, reflecting their tastes. We also placed a strong emphasis on showcasing Hi-Tec's branding in a bold, yet accessible way,” concludes Stokes.