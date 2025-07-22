Property Land Policy, Reform & Restitution
    ‘We are talking to everyone,’ says Mbalula as DA remains defiant on Appropriation Bill

    The next few days will be crucial in South Africa’s Budget process as the National Assembly votes on the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, 23 July. Once again, the two biggest Government of National Unity (GNU) parties are not on the same page.
    By Suné Payne
    22 Jul 2025
    22 Jul 2025
    Source: GCIS. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
    Source: GCIS. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

    Speaking to journalists in Cape Town on Sunday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the ANC was engaging with various parties to try to pass the Bill. “As of now and today, we are talking to everyone.”

    The Appropriation Bill sets out allocations to departments from the national Budget.

    Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
