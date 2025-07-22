More #WPRDAY2025
‘We are talking to everyone,’ says Mbalula as DA remains defiant on Appropriation Bill
Speaking to journalists in Cape Town on Sunday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the ANC was engaging with various parties to try to pass the Bill. “As of now and today, we are talking to everyone.”
The Appropriation Bill sets out allocations to departments from the national Budget.
