    Hi-Tec opens store in George, Western Cape

    26 Nov 2024
    26 Nov 2024
    Situated on the Garden Route, Hi-Tec opened its seventh Western Cape store in George at the Outeniqua Lifestyle Centre on 26 November.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Hi-Tec store in George brings the local community a collection of everyday and outdoor apparel tailored for the keen adventurer in mind - from padel to hiking, trail running and more.

    The store caters to seasoned outdoor activity enthusiasts as well as to those looking to embrace an active lifestyle on the Garden Route.

    George-based customers now have access to Hi-Tec’s essential products alongside the brand’s latest summer releases. Highlights for this season include the brand’s first-ever padel shoe, the Padel-AC, and the versatile Ula unisex sandal, perfect for sunny days from the beach to the mountains.

    The opening of the new Hi-Tec store aligns with the launch of the Outeniqua Lifestyle Centre.

    "We are proud to bring Hi-Tec to George, a city renowned for its awe-inspiring landscapes and bustling outdoor culture. As a brand that champions exploration and adventure for all, we identified George as the perfect fit for our latest store. The Western Cape's renowned fusion of coastlines, forests, and mountains aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing high-quality gear that inspires each wearer to embrace an intrepid lifestyle outdoors. This store is a hub for local adventurers and visitors alike, further embedding Hi-Tec’s mission to make an active lifestyle accessible to everyone,” says Louise White, integrated brand manager at Hi-Tec SA.

