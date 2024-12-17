Health Works opens bigger store at Hyde Park Corner

Health Works moves to a new location within Hyde Park Corner and reflects a shift in how the store connects with the community.

Health Works has opened the doors to a new and bigger store at Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. It is twice the size of the original store, richer in offering and deeply personal in design.

It is the continuation of a story that began in 1994, when Linda Weech turned a personal need for healing into a business that has supported generations of South Africans in their pursuit of real, lasting health.

“When I opened Health Works, there were three health shops in Johannesburg. Health and wellness were niche, fringe ideas,” says Weech. “Now it’s a saturated market, but what hasn’t changed is people’s need for informed, individual care. That’s what we’ve always offered, and what we now have the space to expand on.”

More than a retail expansion, Health Works’ move to a new location within Hyde Park Corner reflects a shift in how the store connects with the community.

The new space includes dedicated consultation rooms, a reading area, and, through a partnership with Jackson’s Wholefood Market, a curated food section that complements the supplement-based foundation Health Works is known for.

Behind the physical changes is a clear philosophy. Weech does not believe in generic wellness plans or one-size-fits-all solutions. Her store is built on the idea that physical health cannot be separated from emotional and mental well-being.

“I’ve always said, if you don’t get to the root, you’re just papering over symptoms,” says Weech.

“We look at the full picture: DNA, lifestyle, mindset. That’s why we’ve brought in a team that includes a Doctor of Chinese and Functional Medicine, an Ayurvedic practitioner, a nutritionist and a sports rehabilitation expert. Everyone is highly trained, but more importantly, they listen.”

Each practitioner brings a highly specialised skill set to the store’s expanded health services.

An exploration of alternative health

The store’s evolution mirrors Weech’s own journey. From childhood food sensitivities to emotional struggles that conventional medicine could not resolve, her lifelong exploration of alternative health has shaped every corner of Health Works.

“I knew from a young age that my body rejected certain foods, and that medicine didn’t work for me the way it seemed to for others. I had to look inward, and over time, I realised others were looking too. That’s how Health Works began.”

The new space is designed to support more than just health needs. A Faraday cage has been installed at the electrical distribution board to reduce electromagnetic interference. Crystals and natural materials were selected for how they affect mood and focus.

“We’ve built a space that protects, uplifts and calms,” says Weech. “This is not just a shop. It is an oasis.”

Sheree McHaffie, marketing spokesperson for Hyde Park Corner, says the relaunch reflects the centre’s commitment to meaningful partnerships.

“Linda has been part of Hyde Park Corner’s story for three decades. Her store is more than a business. It is a part of the community. She brings authenticity, care and integrity to everything she does. The new store captures that beautifully.”

The decision to remain at Hyde Park Corner and grow the business was not one Weech took lightly. “When my lease came up, I could have walked away. I’m 71. The store is 30. But why would I leave a community I love, doing work I still believe in? This is home. I want to grow with it.”