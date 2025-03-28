Pick n Pay opens new supermarket at Westown Square, KZN

Pick n Pay has opened a new supermarket at Westown Square, a mixed-use development in Shongweni, KwaZulu-Natal. A Pick n Pay Clothing and Liquor store will also open in the centre.

Pick n Pay at Westown Square Mall in Shongweni. Image supplied

The new store introduces key features that Pick n Pay is incorporating into its refreshed store format, aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These include an expanded fresh produce section, improved product range, and a stronger focus on convenience.

“We’ve implemented several improvements in the Westown store that we are already rolling out as part of our targeted store revitalisation programme, which is currently underway. These features are designed particularly around freshness and our fresh produce areas, the variety offered to customers, and customer convenience at its core,” says Sean Summers, Pick n Pay CEO.

“We have made enormous progress on resetting our store estate, which is fast resulting in a much more efficient and customer focused estate. The bulk of the estate reorganisation is behind us and we are now accelerating store revitalisation and opening strategically located new stores. These will all be located in high-potential areas,” adds Summers.

Several stores have been transformed as part of the ‘Super Seven’ initiative, which revamped seven locations with improved layouts, a more tailored product selection, and intensive staff training. These stores have shown remarkable success, with some seeing sales growth of up to 100% and a positive trend in overall customer feedback.

Pick n Pay is also strengthening its customer partnerships as it accelerates its turnaround. This includes becoming the primary grocery partner for FNB’s eBucks programme and securing a tier-one sponsorship with SA Rugby, reinforcing its commitment to adding value for customers.

“We are focused on the road ahead. While there is still work to do, we are making good progress and are excited to keep driving this momentum forward,” concludes Summer.

New store opens

Situated in the heart of Westown Square Mall, the Pick n Pay at Westown Square Mall in Shongweni has been designed to deliver an exciting and elevated shopping experience for customers.

Customers can enjoy a vibrant fresh produce area with a wide selection of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, carefully selected to offer quality and variety.

There is also a full-service butchery offering premium cuts and expert advice, and a deli with Fresh ready-to-enjoy meals, salads, and convenient on-the-go options for busy families.

The improved in-store bakery offers artisan breads, pastries, and cakes baked daily, filling the store with that irresistible fresh just-baked aroma.

New features include a sushi counter, where customers can enjoy freshly prepared sushi made on-site, and The Roasty sit-down coffee bar. Pick n Pay Liquor offers an extensive range of wines, spirits, and local craft beers for all celebrations and memorable moments.