    Pick n Pay strengthens ties with SA Rugby as 2025 Springbok jersey is unveiled

    Following an announcement earlier this year that Pick n Pay has signed a four-year contract as a Tier 1 sponsor of SA Rugby, the new Springbok jersey for 2025 has officially been revealed.
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    For millions of South Africans, the Springbok jersey reveal is more than a sporting tradition; it’s a moment filled with national pride, passion, and unity. Fans eagerly wait to see the new design their heroes will wear in green and gold, the colours that stir the hearts of our nation.

    Pick n Pay is the official grocery retail partner of the Springboks through to 2027.

    Speaking on the reveal of the new jersey, Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay, shared his pride:

    “As an official sponsor of SA Rugby, we have invested in the Springboks to support and grow South African rugby. That’s why it’s a proud moment to see the Springbok jersey unveiled with our name on it. But this is about more than a logo, it’s about the shared spirit of resilience, unity, and pride that rugby inspires across South Africa.”

    “South Africans don’t just watch rugby, we feel it. We live it. Rugby is where we come together, whether we’re in stadiums, township homes, or around the braai. Seeing our name on this jersey is not just a sponsorship, it’s a statement of unity. We believe in the power of sport to bring people together, and we’re proud to back our Springboks and be a part of the everyday moments that unite South Africans through rugby.

    “As a household name rooted in South African communities, Pick n Pay is honoured to stand beside the Boks - on the field and in the hearts of millions. We wish them strength and success for the season ahead!”

    “This is the start of an exciting journey for two iconic South African carriers of national pride – the Springboks and Pick n Pay,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

    “Such a partnership feels a long time overdue, but with Pick n Pay’s name now being carried in gold on the shoulders of all our national teams, I believe we are starting a journey that will carry rugby and Pick n Pay right into the hearts and homes of South Africa.”

