    Africa and Indian Ocean’s best shine at 2025 World Travel Awards

    Tourism and hospitality leaders from across Africa and the Indian Ocean gathered in Tanzania for the 2025 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, celebrating the destinations, hotels, airlines and brands setting new standards of excellence in the region.
    30 Jun 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Winners were announced during a VIP event at Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam. The Maldives was named ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination’. Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Hotel’, while Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort took ‘Africa’s Leading Resort’.

    Tanzania secured the title of ‘Africa’s Leading Destination’. Serengeti National Park was awarded ‘Africa’s Leading National Park’, Mount Kilimanjaro won ‘Africa’s Leading Mountain National Park’, and Zanzibar was named ‘Africa’s Leading Beach Destination’.

    Reflecting Africa’s luxury hospitality growth, Singita Milele in Tanzania earned ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’. JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort took ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’.

    Top honours in aviation, cruise and conferencing

    Kenya Airways was named ‘Africa's Leading Airline’, while Julius Nyerere International Airport won ‘Africa's Leading Airport’. Port of Cape Town secured ‘Africa’s Leading Cruise Port’, with Durban ICC named ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.

    Graham Cooke, president and founder, World Travel Awards, says: "It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to this extraordinary celebration in Tanzania and its thriving capital, Dar es Salaam.

    "The warmth and vibrancy of Tanzanian hospitality made this night unforgettable. Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and we salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region."

    Ephraim Mafuru, director general, Tanzania Tourist Board, adds: "Hosting the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 has been a milestone moment for Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector, and a unique opportunity to showcase our country's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector. We are honoured to have been at the heart of this celebration of travel excellence and innovation."

    Other notable winners included Eden Bleu Hotel, Seychelles (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Conference Hotel’); Chale Island, Kenya (‘Africa’s Leading Private Island Resort’); Go Places (‘Kenya's Leading Destination Management Company’); and Jumeirah Thanda Safari (‘South Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Villa’).

    View the full list of winners on the official WTA website.

