    SA Tourism signs PR agency, Accenture Song

    South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has named Accenture Song as its official Public Relations agency after a competitive tender process.
    30 Jun 2025
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Three year deal

    This three-year partnership will use Accenture Song’s expertise in communications and technology to strengthen SA Tourism’s global brand.

    Backed by Accenture’s research and digital capabilities, the goal is to deliver impactful, results-driven communication for SA Tourism and the country.

    As a key driver of economic growth, tourism in South Africa is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.6% over the next decade, contributing over R554.6 billion to GDP and creating more than 800,000 jobs by 2032.

    Accenture Song’s research-driven approach, combined with its digital and creative capabilities, will support SA Tourism’s mission to position the country as a top global destination for leisure, business, and events.

    Sustainable jobs

    "Tourism is not just about driving GDP growth, it’s about creating sustainable jobs, fostering transformation, and ensuring that all South Africans benefit from the economic and social empowerment the sector brings," says SA Tourism CMO Thembisile Sehlolo.

    “Accenture Song’s ethos and capabilities are a natural fit for this mission. With its proven ability to combine imagination, technology, and intelligence, Accenture Song will help us inspire global audiences and unlock new opportunities nationwide.”

    Showcase SA

    “We are thrilled to partner with SA Tourism to showcase South Africa as a premier travel destination,” says Moagi Bodibe, managing director of Marketing at Accenture Song.

    “By combining industry knowledge, data-driven insights, and an understanding of global and local trends, we aim to develop innovative strategies that resonate with diverse audiences.

    "Together, we will craft compelling stories that highlight South Africa’s unparalleled beauty and experiences while amplifying tourism’s role in economic growth, job creation, and transformation.

    "As proud South Africans, it’s an honour to collaborate with SA Tourism to share our nation with the world.”

