Youth Month
Youth Month

#YouthMonth: BET Software champions young minds with Robotics Clubs

BET Software has launched Robotics Clubs at its beneficiary schools by donating state-of-the-art Edison robotics kits to empower students with hands-on experience in coding, engineering, and problem-solving. The Robotics Clubs provide students with access to a collaborative environment where they can develop critical thinking skills.
Issued by BET Software
27 Jun 2025
27 Jun 2025
Zama Mdlalose, senior marketing co-ordinator at BET Software, supports learners during a Coding & Robotics lesson.
The Robotics Clubs are guided by trained teachers ensuring that learners receive quality instruction and exposure to real-world applications of robotics and automation. The aim is to grow STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and interest among school learners.

“We recognise the importance of nurturing young talent and exposing them to the possibilities within STEM fields,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. “By investing in our learners today, we are equipping a generation that will contribute meaningfully to the future workforce,” he added.

Teachers and learners shared their experiences of the Robotics Clubs.

Karmen Pillay, intermediate software quality analyst at BET Software, chats to youth about how to grow their tech careers at Women in Tech SA’s first ever nationwide event.
“Making use of the Edison robotics kits means they (learners) are now at level 3 – an advanced level. They are learning problem-solving techniques and thinking outside the box. We are in the 4th Industrial Revolution, and every appliance in our house is smart, so we are giving our kids an advantage where they can design, create and program these appliances. They can go off into the world and they have an idea of what programming is,” said Shannel Naidoo, Coding and Robotics teacher at Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth, Durban.

Grade 9 learner at Southlands Secondary School, Olwethu Kunene, said she is taking Coding and Robotics because she wants to learn more about technology.

“What I love about the lessons is that they force us to think out the box, we are learning new skills, and the challenge of trying to figure things out,” Kunene said.

Precious Bello, another Grade 9 learner, said that Coding and Robotics with the robotics kits, inspire teamwork.

“There’s a sensor on the bot so we want the bot to follow the line. This means we have to program it first so that the tyres can move. It’s semi-hard, but I am working with a good team, so they are helping me out. It’s my first year doing coding too,” said Bello.

Katlholo Selebalo, ICT administrator at Mandisa Shiceka School of Specialisation in Gauteng, says that it’s amazing to watch the faces of learners light up when their robot moves for the first time or completes a task.

“Beyond coding, the kits offer a chance to explore engineering principles, like how sensors work or how different parts fit together mechanically,” he said.

“To BET Software, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. This collaboration is a shining example of how business and education can come together to make a real difference. We look forward to continuing this journey with you, nurturing young minds and helping them discover their potential,” Selebalo added.

In honour of young talent this Youth Month, BET Software also partnered with Women in Tech South Africa for a power-packed day exposing youth throughout the country to a community of tech leaders at a networking event.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
