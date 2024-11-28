The sweet side of tech: Easter + chocolate = smiles

Easter eggs may not be powered by code, but this year, they carried a special kind of magic.

The BET Software & the Hollywood Foundation team stepped away from their screens and stepped into action - delivering Easter eggs through their annual Easter Egg Drive.

The BET Software team, in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation, traded laptops for baskets and delivered over one thousand Easter eggs last week to kids who could use a little extra cheer at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, Durban, as well as Eyethu Centre for Disabled Children in Gauteng, and Friends Day Centre in Cape Town.

The result: joy that lit up classrooms at Phikiswayo Primary School.

“We're so thankful to BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation,” said Mthokozisi Mchunu, principal at Phikiswayo Primary School. “For many of our learners, receiving something like this on Easter means the world to them. It may seem like a small act, but it’s something they will remember fondly. Our school has also just launched Coding and Robotics as a subject, so BET Software’s visit has inspired our learners,” he said.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the company’s Easter Egg Drive has become an annual tradition, and this initiative reinforces the company’s values of compassion and inclusion.

“Technology can solve a lot of problems, but kindness and connection are just as powerful. We're grateful to have spent invaluable time with all three organisations, and we acknowledge the difference they are making - such as providing appropriate education and personal skills development to enhance the quality of life for children and adults living with disabilities in the case of Friends Day Centre,” he added.

BET Software remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster lasting relationships with the communities it serves.



