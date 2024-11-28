ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareThe Publicity WorkshopDomains.co.zaRichfieldPerfect WordHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Technology

The sweet side of tech: Easter + chocolate = smiles

Easter eggs may not be powered by code, but this year, they carried a special kind of magic.
Issued by BET Software
22 Apr 2025
22 Apr 2025
The BET Software & the Hollywood Foundation team stepped away from their screens and stepped into action - delivering Easter eggs through their annual Easter Egg Drive.
The BET Software & the Hollywood Foundation team stepped away from their screens and stepped into action - delivering Easter eggs through their annual Easter Egg Drive.

The BET Software team, in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation, traded laptops for baskets and delivered over one thousand Easter eggs last week to kids who could use a little extra cheer at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, Durban, as well as Eyethu Centre for Disabled Children in Gauteng, and Friends Day Centre in Cape Town.

The result: joy that lit up classrooms at Phikiswayo Primary School.

“We're so thankful to BET Software and the Hollywood Foundation,” said Mthokozisi Mchunu, principal at Phikiswayo Primary School. “For many of our learners, receiving something like this on Easter means the world to them. It may seem like a small act, but it’s something they will remember fondly. Our school has also just launched Coding and Robotics as a subject, so BET Software’s visit has inspired our learners,” he said.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the company’s Easter Egg Drive has become an annual tradition, and this initiative reinforces the company’s values of compassion and inclusion.

“Technology can solve a lot of problems, but kindness and connection are just as powerful. We're grateful to have spent invaluable time with all three organisations, and we acknowledge the difference they are making - such as providing appropriate education and personal skills development to enhance the quality of life for children and adults living with disabilities in the case of Friends Day Centre,” he added.

BET Software remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster lasting relationships with the communities it serves.

Read more: Hollywood Foundation, Michael Collins, BET Software
Share this article
NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz