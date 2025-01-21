YouthMonth: What I wish I knew at 21 - 5 lessons for the next generation of tech leaders

At 21, many young professionals are driven to make an impact in the tech world. However, I’ve learnt throughout the years that the path to success is rarely a straightforward one. The journey takes you through highs and lows before ascending to tech leadership, and there are a few hard-earned lessons I wish I had known when I was just starting out. Here are five practical insights to help the next generation of tech leaders grow in resilience, adaptability, and leadership.

Phumudzo Nepfumbada

1. Embrace failure and learn from it

In tech, failure isn’t just possible - it’s inevitable. Your code will break, some products won’t launch, some feature will not make it to production, and ideas will flop. But instead of fearing failure, learn from it. The key is to fail fast, learn the lesson, and move on. Being resilient starts with accepting that mistakes are not the opposite of success, but often a part of it.

2. Stay curious

The true nature of technology demands that we stay curious and evolve, this is a very important lesson to keep in mind when navigating your career in tech.

Ambition will push you to want to grow, however, curiosity will open doors you didn’t even know existed. Ask questions, learn outside your lane, and learn new and emerging trends. Some of the most ground-breaking innovations come from connecting dots across disciplines and simply solving everyday problems using tech. Stay humble, stay curious, and don’t assume you know everything.

3. Soft skills are important

Your technical skills can get you in the door, but your attitude, empathy, communication skills and collaboration are what you need to stay in the room. As you rise in your career, your value will increasingly be linked to how well you manage people, projects, and uncertainty - not just how well you code. Start cultivating emotional intelligence now; it’s your long-term competitive edge and currency.

4. Network & be part of a tribe

In the tech world your network is your net worth. Surround yourself with mentors, peers, and people who challenge and support you. Build relationships not just for what you can get, but for what you can give. Over time, your tribe will be one of your greatest assets.

5. Play the long game

Some young people feel the pressure to ‘make it’ fast, given the instant gratification society we live in. Often, your lasting success comes from sustained growth, and not so much from overnight wins. Focus on developing a growth mindset. Prioritise learning from your surroundings and environment over the titles. When you do the right things and don’t cut corners, success and rewards will come.

In conclusion, leadership in tech isn’t about being the smartest in the room - it’s about being the most adaptable, the most human, and the most willing to grow. As a young aspiring tech leader, your journey is just beginning. Lead with integrity and stay curious.



