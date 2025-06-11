BehindtheSelfie: A day in the life of Douwe Egberts' Mbulelo Mashilo

Mbulelo Mashilo, brand manager at Douwe Egberts, blends strategy, storytelling, and a strong cup of coffee. From campaign check-ins to creative reviews, his day is all about bringing the brand to life, thoughtfully and with purpose.

Mbulelo Mashilo shares some insights. Source: Supplied.

What is a day in the life of Mbulelo like?

My day kicks off with a cup of Douwe Egberts—it’s my daily ritual. I then check in with the marketing team to align on campaign progress before diving into meetings with cross-functional partners like sales, insights, and our agencies.

Midday is usually when I carve out time to review campaign assets, refine messaging, and provide feedback on packaging or digital content. I also keep an eye on consumer trends and competitor activity. Being a brand manager means balancing strategy with creativity and making sure every touchpoint reflects the brand’s story.

How do you stay productive?

Honestly, it’s a bit of a juggling act most days. I try to start with a clear sense of what must get done—those are my

non-negotiables. Once those are mapped out, I block out time to focus deeply on each one instead of bouncing between tasks (which I’ve learned the hard way doesn’t work for me). I also do a quick check-in at the end of the day—what moved forward, what didn’t, and what needs to roll over to tomorrow.

What excites you most about your job?

What really drives me is the opportunity to shape how people experience a brand beyond just the product. It’s about storytelling, building emotional connections, and creating moments that matter. One standout project for me was the Douwe Egberts limited edition jars, designed by local artists. They weren’t just jars—they became platforms for local creativity and self-expression, with a second life through upcycling. It was a meaningful way to celebrate culture through coffee, and that’s the kind of work that keeps me inspired. When creativity meets community, that’s where the magic happens.

What’s a marketing trend you’re currently loving?

I’m really inspired by the growing shift toward sustainability, especially in packaging. Consumers are more conscious than ever, and it’s pushing brands to rethink how we show up. At Douwe Egberts, we’ve introduced a 230g refill pouch to extend the life of our iconic glass jars—a small but meaningful step toward reducing waste and encouraging reuse.

What excites me even more is how this ties into a broader movement: marketing with purpose. It’s not just about being seen, it’s about being responsible. When sustainability becomes part of the brand experience, it builds trust and long-term loyalty.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Growth is something you have to take full ownership of—no one’s going to do it for you. You have to do your time, not just in your role, but in every space where you show up. Whether it’s leading a campaign or learning quietly in the background, it all counts. The real growth happens in the consistency, the curiosity, and the willingness to lean in even when it’s not glamorous.

And one thing I’ve learned along the way: know your numbers. Know the data behind your brand, your business, your performance. Creativity is powerful, but when it’s backed by insight and impact, that’s when you really start to lead with heart and purpose.

What’s your favourite way to unwind after a busy day?

It really depends on the day. Sometimes I’ll catch up on current affairs or unwind with a good playlist, music always helps shift the mood. Other times, it’s meaningful conversations with family or like-minded people that help me reset. And if there’s football on, that’s a bonus. When I’m in the mood for a little indulgence, I’ll make an Espresso Martini using our L’OR Espresso capsules—it’s a small ritual that blends my love for coffee with a bit of fun.