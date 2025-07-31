Dr Pert, known for her work in body sculpting, has passed away

Dr Pertunia Mathibe, known as Dr Pert — a general practitioner and founder of the Centre for Body Sculpting in Pretoria — has passed away.

Untimely passing

Her practice announced the death in a statement on Instagram. "It is with great sadness to announce the untimely passing of Dr Pert. We are heartbroken by this loss.

She was a light to many, and her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched."

Mathibe built a strong presence on social media, with more than 76,500 followers on Instagram. Her work, particularly in procedures like BBLs, and her visibility online reflected a broader shift in how doctors engage with the public—blending clinical practice with curated digital identities that both inform and influence.

She was known for her Brazilian Butt Lift procedures which have been criticised by medical boards across the world for their high mortality rates.

Discouraged

General Practitioners have also been discouraged by The Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons of Southern Africa (AAMSSA) from performing this procedure.

The AAMSSA website has stated: "This complex procedure should be reserved for specialist Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons in sterile surgical theatres. Understanding the high-risk nature of BBL complications is essential for both doctors and prospective patients. Opting for a specialised Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon in a controlled environment is crucial to minimise risks and ensure patient safety. General Practitioners attending fat grafting workshops do not possess the expertise required for the intricacies of BBL procedures and are not equipped to manage the potential complications."

In her defense, Mathibe consistently maintained that she was transparent about her qualifications and scope of practice. While not a plastic surgeon, she emphasised that she had undergone specialised training in cosmetic procedures such as liposuction and fat transfer, both locally and internationally, including courses in Dubai attended by medical professionals across disciplines.

Mathibe leaves behind her two sons.